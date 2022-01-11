ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

'No path ahead but the sea': Lebanese join migrant flow to EU

By Hashem Osseiran, JOSEPH EID
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8N4k_0diAgpbj00
Bilal Moussa, 34, smokes near the waters off Tripoli that almost swallowed him -- but he vows to try again to flee Lebanon's poverty /AFP

If he wasn't making good money smuggling irregular migrants to the European Union by sea, Ibrahim himself might have joined the growing exodus from crisis-hit Lebanon.

"If I didn't work in this profession, I would have left, just like so many other people," said the 42-year-old trafficker, who asked to use a pseudonym when he spoke to AFP in the northern city of Tripoli.

"Maybe I would have turned to someone to smuggle me out," he said, his face hidden by an anti-Covid surgical mask and a hoodie.

Lebanon, in the throes of a brutal economic crisis, is no longer just a launchpad for Syrian refugees and other foreign migrants.

Its own desperate citizens now also risk drowning in the Mediterranean in their quest for a better life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22C5Eg_0diAgpbj00
Neighbourhoods near the Abou Samra area in Tripoli, Lebanon, a country which is like a sinking ship, gripped by an unprecedented financial crisis /AFP

Ibrahim argues that, while having smuggled around 100 Lebanese nationals to Europe since 2019 makes him no angel, there is virtue in helping his compatriots.

"I get them out of here, out of this beggar's life," he said. "At least if they are put in a camp, they can eat and drink with dignity."

Ibrahim said he took pride in taking only Lebanese nationals on his boats, and even then, only those who can produce civil registry documents.

"I get requests from Palestinians and Syrians but I am responsible only for my own countrymen," said Ibrahim, a former school bus driver whose tumbling income led him to people smuggling.

"There are many Lebanese who want to leave... They are ready to sell their houses, sell their cars, sell everything, just to make it out."

- Sinking ship -

Lebanon, a country of around six million people, is like a sinking ship, grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis that the World Bank says is on a scale usually associated with wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYCID_0diAgpbj00
Sarah, 32, a Lebanese would-be migrant, wipes tears as she listens to her husband talk about their failed effort to reach Europe /AFP

The currency has crashed, people's purchasing power has plummeted and the monthly minimum wage is now worth $22.

The UN's refugee agency UNHCR said at least 1,570 individuals, including 186 Lebanese nationals, had embarked or tried to embark on illicit sea journeys from Lebanon between January and November 2021.

Most were hoping to reach European Union member Cyprus, an island 175 kilometres (109 miles) away.

This is up from 270 passengers, including 40 Lebanese in 2019, UNHCR spokesperson Lisa Abou Khaled told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ktvxp_0diAgpbj00
Lebanese walk along the shore in Tripoli -- the UN refugee agency says the number of Lebanese trying to take illicit sea journeys out of the country increased in 2021 /AFP

"In previous years, the vast majority of passengers were Syrians, while in 2020 and 2021, a notable number of Lebanese joined these movements," she said.

Lives have been lost, including those of two little children, during attempted crossings over the past two years, though there is little data and no exact toll.

The Lebanese army said it is diligently monitoring the 225 kilometre coastline with radar systems and patrol boats.

A joint maritime operations room facilitates coordination between naval forces and other security agencies as well authorities in Cyprus.

"In 2020, the navy succeeded in seizing about 20 boats and detaining 596 people," the army said.

The army said that "Lebanese nationals who know their way around the country's coastline" are the most common smuggling culprits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3El7x9_0diAgpbj00
Lebanese would-be migrants Ahmad Merkabwi (L), 30, Abdallah Sobba (C), 36, and Abdelrahman Kilo (R), 37, talk about their failed effort /AFP

They include Ibrahim who said he organised an illicit sea crossing to Europe in 2019 for a Lebanese family of five now residing in Germany.

Since then, he said he has organised nine others, including his latest in September which saw 25 Lebanese nationals arrive in Italy.

With prices ranging from $2,500 per person for a trip to Cyprus to up to $7,000 to get to Italy, Ibrahim said he can make up to $5,000 profit from a single boat journey.

"We used to have to advertise our trips," he said. "Now people come running to us."

- 'No future' -

Sitting on a bench on Tripoli's coast, Bilal Moussa, 34, was watching the giant waves that almost swallowed him in November.

Taking a long drag from a cigarette, the father of three said he would try again.

"There is no future here, not for us and not for our children," said Moussa, who quit his supermarket job because his monthly salary of $55 barely paid for his commute.

In September, Moussa decided to attempt the sea voyage to Italy.

He sold his car and borrowed $1,500 from a friend to cover the $4,000 for the trip.

On November 19, Moussa packed a small duffel bag and left his home in the Dinniyeh region without even telling his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pW21_0diAgpbj00
Human smuggler 'Ibrahim' said he can make up to $5,000 profit from a single migrant boat journey -- and he too would have left Lebanon if he weren't in this business /AFP

When he reached the Tripoli meeting point, he found around 90 passengers clambering onto a truck that would drive them to the Qalamoun region from where they would depart.

They included 15 Palestinians and 10 Syrians, while the rest were Lebanese.

"We had 35 children on board, and around 20 women," he said.

Two hours after the 18-meter (60-foot) craft set sail, a navy boat took chase and ordered the captain back.

Their overcrowded craft started taking on water from the wake of the patrol boat, but the captain sped off and lost his tail after an hour-long white-knuckle chase.

The next terrifying moment came when the engine broke down and the boat started to sink, in the dark.

Panicked passengers started throwing suitcases and fuel tanks overboard.

Moussa and others contacted relatives back home to send help, which arrived several hours later.

A Lebanese army ship came and towed them back ashore, where passengers were interrogated and then released.

"I felt defeated because I came back, because I didn't make it," Moussa said.

"But I am going to leave again... We have no path ahead but the sea."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Independent

Questions over plan for Royal Navy to take charge of tackling migrant crossings

Plans to put the military in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel have been called into question.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks in a move signed off by the Prime Minister according to The Times and Daily Mail.Critics branded the plan “pathetic”, “cruel and inhumane”, while others raised concerns over how it could divert the Royal Navy away from other priorities.Labour accused Boris Johnson of trying to “distract from the total mess he is in” amid reports of Covid law-breaking parties at...
MILITARY
The Independent

Bulgaria, Romania see benefits and snags since joining EU

Fifteen years after Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union, many residents say the former communist nations certainly are better for it. But the two countries still have a way to go to deliver on ending endemic corruption and generating the kind of economic growth that would keep their citizens from leaving to seek financial opportunities elsewhere.“EU funds for us is like gas money for Russia or oil money for Saudi Arabia ” Cristian Ghinea, who served as Romania’s minister for European funds until a few months ago, said. He listed new roads, running water in rural areas...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Palestinians#Ibrahim Said#Lebanese People#Eu#The European Union#Anti Covid#Syrians
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges. 
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Germany
Country
Palestine
The Independent

China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States The Chinese leader touted his country's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
AFP

North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Monday, Seoul said, its fourth weapons test this month as Pyongyang flexes its military muscle while ignoring offers of talks from the United States. Two suspected "short-range ballistic missiles" were fired east from an airport in Pyongyang early Monday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, with Japan also confirming the launch.
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson signs off plan to put military in charge of tackling migrant crossings

The military will be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel in a move signed off by the Prime Minister.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks, according to The Times and Daily Mail.The department confirmed the Government is exploring “every avenue” to prevent more crossings, while the Home Office said it was introducing “necessary long-term changes”.More detailed information on how the plan would work is yet to be provided, and questions have gone unanswered.It’s a desperate move by a government that isn’t able...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy