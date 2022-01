New Providence coach Cap Pazdera was fired up when he went into his team’s huddle following the third quarter. Pazdera wasn’t pleased with how the officiating was going, so he was amped up when he began speaking to his team after having a few words with the officials. He settled down, realizing that even with his team down four heading into the fourth quarter against Westfield, New Providence still had a chance to win the game.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO