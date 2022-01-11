ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois courts director slams subcircuit remap as ‘unmitigated disaster,’ vents frustrations to chief judges in memo

By Mark Maxwell
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjzIj_0diAgkRK00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s new subcircuit judicial redistricting maps have “many, many issues that are in need of attention,” according to an internal memo that went out to the Chief Justices of the Illinois Supreme Court on Friday morning.

The subcircuit judicial maps, which Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law on Friday, convert a total of 33 “at-large” judgeships into “resident” judgeships. The General Assembly’s reorganization of the judiciary would shrink the numbers of Illinois’ 200 at-large judgeships down to 167, and would expand the state’s 245 resident judgeships up to 278.

Statements from the Senate President and House Speaker’s office suggested the revised election maps would improve diversity in the judiciary by carving urban city centers out of larger sprawling rural regions to give voters of color more influence over the outcome of judicial elections.

An at-large judge is elected by all of the voters in an entire circuit, while a resident judge is elected by a smaller, more localized group of voters in the subcircuit. Expanding the number of subcircuit districts allows the party in power more influence over the judiciary. By whittling down the size of large districts into subcircuits, Democrats who drew the maps can “pack and crack” voters into different regions and divide urban voters from rural regions.

“The creation of new subcircuits in DuPage, Sangamon and Madison counties will give minority communities a better opportunity to elect candidates of their choice and influence elections,” an email from Speaker Chris Welch’s office said. “These new subcircuits will help improve the diversity of opinion and background of judges, while giving everyone a voice in electing a bench of judges they feel best represent their communities.”

Amid the shuffle, the courts’ top administrator felt frustrated about how they would implement the new changes during an election year.

Marcia Meis, the Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, vented about her frustrations to the Supreme Court justices in an email at 10:28 a.m., two days after Democrats who hold supermajorities in the General Assembly rammed their new court map proposals through both chambers without any Republican support.

Meis was appointed to her role by the Supreme Court, which includes a majority of Democratic judges. Election records show Meis pulled a Democratic ballot in every election dating back to 2012. Still, she described the “legislation railroaded through earlier this week by the General Assembly” as “an unmitigated disaster.”

Even more notably, Meis’ email suggested that her staff was given assurances from unnamed legislators about what would be included in the new redistricting law. She claimed the General Assembly instead adopted “completely different and confounding language — with serious 2022 election implications.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HRWA_0diAgkRK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PK6hl_0diAgkRK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0rd6_0diAgkRK00
Marcia Meis, the Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, described the General Assembly’s new subcircuit judicial maps as “an unmitigated disaster” in an email to the chief justices on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Meis could not be reached directly to expand on her memo, but Christopher Bonjean, a spokesman for the Illinois Supreme Court, said, “The Director was in no way referring to the intent or substance of the law, merely the capacity to implement immediately. As we learned with judicial redistricting, implementation is something that takes time.”

The courts would not directly answer questions asking which specific legislators offered assurances to court staff about the bill’s language prior to its passage, nor would a spokesperson explain how the changes in the new redistricting law were different than what they expected. Sources familiar with the process said last minute negotiations stemming around Lake County’s 19th circuit court system, which sometimes supplies judges to hear cases in other circuits across the state, held up the legislative debate last week in the Senate until a deal was finally reached.

While many of the modifications in the new subcircuit remap wouldn’t take effect until 2024, other more immediate changes include a requirement that Chief Justice Anne Burke should certify vacancies on the court with the State Board of Elections. Some of those seats must be recertified in new subcircuits, and the petition process for candidates to appear on the 2022 primary ballots begins later this week.

The General Assembly did extend the filing period for petitions in new subcircuits they created in the 3rd and 19th circuits by about two months to provide candidates more time to prepare for their campaigns, and to grant election officials more time to process their petitions.

During floor debate last week, Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) described the changes to the maps as alterations that would create opportunities for voters to elect a more racially diverse judiciary.

“The Illinois Courts continue to work with the General Assembly to ensure Public Act 102-0693 can be successfully and seamlessly implemented and not disrupt the upcoming election process,” Bonjean said.

Illinois legislators haven’t modified the judicial circuit or subcircuit boundaries since they were drawn in 1991. Legislative leaders pointed to significant population shifts over the last three decades to justify the recent changes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

In bid to become first Black governor of Illinois, Richard Irvin says ‘All Lives Matter’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Invoking the dream of his formerly enslaved great-grandfather, Richard Irvin, the mayor of Illinois’ second largest city, jumped into the Illinois Republican primary race for Governor on Martin Luther King Day. “Richard Baxter Irvin was born a slave, but he dreamed of being free,” Irvin said in a campaign launch video. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Speaker Welch defends remote voting, judicial gerrymandering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) outlined crime, inflation, and the state budget as top legislative priorities in 2022 during a one-on-one interview with Capitol Connection host Mark Maxwell. Welch also explained why he believes the legislature should continue to relax in-person voting requirements, and defended partisan gerrymandering of the new […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Aurora mayor officially announces run for Illinois governor

AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of Aurora has officially enter the crowded field for Republicans running for governor. Richard Irvin made the announcement Monday with the launch of his campaign video and website. He is the first Black mayor of Aurora, which is the state’s second-largest city. Twenty-nine year-old State Representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville […]
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Madison, IL
WCIA

Campaign-sponsored poll suggests Valencia’s backstory gives her a boost

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Democratic primary race for Secretary of State is a “dead heat,” according to a generic poll sponsored by the campaign for Anna Valencia, the current City Clerk of Chicago. A Global Strategy Group poll of 600 likely primary voters found 58% of people surveyed were still “undecided” with six months […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

City of Hoopeston closes city hall

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston announced that starting Tuesday, the City Hall will be closed to the public for at least two weeks. Officials said the closure is necessary to keep city workers healthy amidst increasing case numbers of COVID-19. City Hall is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Jan. 31. Residents who […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Elections#Vents#Democrats#Subcircuit#Nexstar#The General Assembly#Senate#House
WCIA

UI Chicago chancellor named president at South Carolina

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Chicago will have a new leader come July 1. Chancellor Michael Amiridis has been named the next president of University of South Carolina, the two schools recently announced. Amiridis has been at UIC since 2015. The move south is a homecoming, as Amiridis spent more than 20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

County getting closer to moving sheriff’s headquarters

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County officials are getting closer to moving the sheriff’s office headquarters out of a deteriorating building and into a more spacious one next door. The county board next Thursday is expected to vote to authorize County Executive Darlene Kloeppel to negotiate to buy the County Plaza building at 102 East […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WCIA

People march for peace in honor of MLK Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost 60 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous “I Have a Dream Speech.” People across the world are honoring that message for MLK day. HV Neighborhood Transformation organized the march. They said Doctor King inspired them to walk with one another to try and end violence, but […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s office seeking applications for college scholarship

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual scholarship program administered through county sheriff’s offices has a timely prompt this year: what would make it more appealing to join the law enforcement profession? The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has been running this program since 1979, with awards ranging from $500 to $1,000. Each county sheriff takes applications. Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City to accept applications for Business Assistance Cannabis Grant program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, the City of Springfield will begin accepting applications for the City’s Business Assistance Cannabis Grant program. City officials said this is made possible by a portion of the local cannabis sales tax revenue. According to them, this grant is available for new and existing businesses with at least 51% minority […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Danville School District announces return to in-person classes

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 announced Monday evening that students will be returning to their classrooms on Tuesday. The district switched to a virtual learning format last week because of a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff and bus drivers. In the letter she sent to parents announcing the switch, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy