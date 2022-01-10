ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt says he's 'OK' following 'medical scare'

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt said he will not be anchoring the Monday night broadcast of "SportsCenter" following the national championship game due to a medical issue.

Van Pelt tweeted during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between top-ranked Alabama and Georgia that he was OK and at home after experiencing what he termed a "medical scare" Monday afternoon. The scare, he said, was brought about because his "heart got a little out of whack" due to supraventricular tachycardia.

Supraventricular tachycardia is caused by an irregular or fast heartbeat.

University of Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt watches a 2017 Terps men's basketball game in College Park, Maryland. Mitch Stringer, USA TODAY Sports

The 55-year-old Van Pelt has been a mainstay at ESPN for two decades, first joining the network in 2001. He has hosted several radio programs to go along with his anchoring duties. He said he was "bummed to miss one of my favorite shows of the year."

Van Pelt has anchored a solo late-edition show called "SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" with highlights and commentary since 2015.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt says he's 'OK' following 'medical scare'

