I’ve heard a lot about the Toronto Fringe Next Stage Theatre Festival but never had an opportunity to see productions during this festival. I received a press release today. It’s Not a Pivot Productions and creators Chantal Forde, Jessie Fraser, and Mandy Roveda explore ‘The Complex’, a unique, immersive online theatre experience where no two shows are the same. Taking place in the digital world of a Gather.town environment, participants must work together to select one of the Prospects to be society's future leader. This audience-led event is a fun and exciting new way to experience theatre and allows participants to interact as much or as little as they want.

