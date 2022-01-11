Davidson County Schools announces $1,000 bonus for COVID training; mask mandate remains

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools announced a $1,000 bonus for COVID training during a school board meeting on Monday night.

All employees are eligible for the COVID training bonus regardless of when they were hired.

The bonus will be paid through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The mask mandate will also remain in effect.

154 students tested positive for COVID, 132 people are still in quarantine from a COVID exposure at school and 63 staff members are quarantined, tested positive or showed symptoms.

The next school board meeting is on Feb. 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.