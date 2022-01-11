ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County Schools announces $1,000 bonus for COVID training; mask mandate remains

By Dolan Reynolds, Daryl Matthews
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCDyt_0diAfvrs00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools announced a $1,000 bonus for COVID training during a school board meeting on Monday night.

All employees are eligible for the COVID training bonus regardless of when they were hired.

The bonus will be paid through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The mask mandate will also remain in effect.

154 students tested positive for COVID, 132 people are still in quarantine from a COVID exposure at school and 63 staff members are quarantined, tested positive or showed symptoms.

The next school board meeting is on Feb. 7.

Piedmont Triad road conditions: Here’s what police, EMS are reporting as snow falls Sunday

(WGHP) — We’re keeping up with police, EMS and Highway Patrol as wintry weather makes roads potentially dangerous on Sunday. Gov. Roy Cooper and NC transportation officials said during a news conference on Saturday that you shouldn’t drive anywhere on Sunday unless you absolutely have to. FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says conditions will be hazardous […]
GREENSBORO, NC
