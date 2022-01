Even with COVID-19 and the digital world looking to wipe live, brick-and-mortar auto shows from existence, Japan is giving these ancient relics at least one last shot. The Tokyo Auto Salon has produced several interesting cars in 2022, although most will never see the light of day ever again. Honda, however, showed off the new Civic Type R in the flesh, albeit covered in camouflage. The Japanese marque also released a new teaser video to get even more hype for the hottest of hatchbacks.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO