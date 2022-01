Legendary “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has some kind words for his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who is celebrating her birthday. While Pat Sajak isn’t overly active on social media, the “Wheel of Fortune” host hit up Twitter this morning. His reason for visiting social media earlier today was to provide a beautiful birthday wish to his lovely daughter. Along with the kind words, Sajak also posts a nice photo of him and Maggie backstage of the famous and beloved game show. Maggie began working with “Wheel of Fortune” not too long ago and Pat seems to really enjoy her presence at the game show. The birthday girl handles social media content for “Wheel of Fortune” among filling other roles from time to time. She even filled in for Vanna White once and did a terrific job of turning the letters and revealing the puzzles.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO