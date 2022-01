What happened in Los Angeles Monday night wasn’t even a game. A game requires two teams to actually show up. Only one did. And that team wasn’t the Arizona Cardinals. Make no mistake about it, the Rams are a far superior team to the Cardinals, but the one-sided domination from play No. 1 through the final snap of the game was more an indictment of the guys on the Arizona side than it was an advertisement of Los Angeles’ strength.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO