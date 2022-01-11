Raytown School District to require masks for students, staff

Masks will now be required for students, staff and visitors in Raytown C-2 School District buildings beginning on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the board of education voted to implement the mandate. It will be in effect until Feb. 15.

Exemptions to the mandate include people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one.

The exemptions also include those trying to communicate with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

Those who are alone in a room or a bus are also exempt from the mandate.

