Malaysia has joined the growing cadre of nations that are exploring the value of researching and developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, stated to Bloomberg on Jan. 17 that while a decision about exactly how to move forward with a CBDC has not yet been determined, it has focused research on a CBDC “via proof-of-concept and experimentation to enhance our technical and policy capabilities.”

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO