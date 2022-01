That Turo has filed to go public is not a surprise. After raising nearly $500 million while private, the company has an enormous capital base underneath it, meaning that there is also institutional pressure for the firm to pursue an IPO. Turo first raised external capital back in 2009, Crunchbase data indicates, so some investors have been waiting for the company’s S-1 filing for a long, long while.

