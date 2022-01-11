James Wiseman’s East High School basketball jersey retired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis honored one of its own Monday night.

East High School standout and basketball star James Wiseman was in town for a very special ceremony.

PHOTOS: James Wiseman’s East High School jersey retired East High School held a ceremony on Jan.10 to retire James Wiseman's basketball jersey.

The school retired the star center’s jersey.

Crowds packed the gymnasium just to witness history.

Wiseman was number 32 when he played for the Mustangs. He also stepped foot on the court for the Memphis Tigers. The 7-footer is now a proud member of Dub Nation playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Wiseman made a special trip home to Memphis Monday, going back to the place where it all started and getting an honor most don’t ever receive.

“We made the decision to retire his jersey,” Principal of East High School Dr. Newman Robertson said. “James was a phenomenal athlete. He wasn’t just a phenomenal athlete, he was also a scholar-athlete. James was street vernacular, a beast on and off the court, so it’s giving honor to a young man that deserves it.”

