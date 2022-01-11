ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

James Wiseman’s East High School basketball jersey retired

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis honored one of its own Monday night.

East High School standout and basketball star James Wiseman was in town for a very special ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Vu5c_0diAaycg00
PHOTOS: James Wiseman’s East High School jersey retired East High School held a ceremony on Jan.10 to retire James Wiseman's basketball jersey.

The school retired the star center’s jersey.

Crowds packed the gymnasium just to witness history.

Wiseman was number 32 when he played for the Mustangs. He also stepped foot on the court for the Memphis Tigers. The 7-footer is now a proud member of Dub Nation playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Wiseman made a special trip home to Memphis Monday, going back to the place where it all started and getting an honor most don’t ever receive.

“We made the decision to retire his jersey,” Principal of East High School Dr. Newman Robertson said. “James was a phenomenal athlete. He wasn’t just a phenomenal athlete, he was also a scholar-athlete. James was street vernacular, a beast on and off the court, so it’s giving honor to a young man that deserves it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nets' star Irving steadfast on vaccine despite Durant injury

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving insists an injury to teammate Kevin Durant won't change his stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving, who only recently returned to action after a drawn-out stalemate over getting vaccinated, said Monday following a loss to the Cavaliers that he has no intention of getting the shot — and nothing will sway him.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Onetime Clemson QB Johnson transferring back to Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming coach Dabo Swinney's first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday. Johnson is...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Julius Erving, aka Dr. J, talks about NBA life in the 1980s

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Julius Erving, an NBA and ABA champion, is considered one of the greatest basketball players ever and one the greatest ambassadors of the game off the court. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and league MVP. The player fans know as “Dr. J" shares some of the experiences that helped make him who he is, and provided him with the foundation to help him lead the transformation the NBA during the 1980s.)
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
83K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy