Cunningham’s career-high 29 leads Pistons over Jazz

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press
 7 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the third quarter to help the Detroit Pistons erase a 22-point deficit and beat the Utah Jazz 126-116 on Monday night.

Saddiq Bey added 29 points for Detroit, which is 4-2 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.

Lead assistant coach Rex Kalamian took charge with coach Dwane Casey having entered COVID-19 protocol.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for Utah, and Hassan Whiteside had a season-high 21 points as well as 14 rebounds.

