After Israel, California, Texas and others reported their first known cases of a patient having both the flu and COVID-19, ideas and panic about “flurona” began to spread. As coronavirus infections are running high with the highly transmissible omicron variant, the odds of being infected with both the flu and COVID-19 are higher, and the U.S. will see more cases of this “flurona” in the near future, experts warn.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO