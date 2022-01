The Boston Celtics are not trading Jaylen Brown at the deadline. We’ve reported before that league sources have told NBC Sports Brad Stevens wants to add star talent around Brown and Jayson Tatum, not break them up. We are far from the only outlet to report just that. Brown himself said, “I think we can play together. We have played together well for the majority of our career and things like that…So we’re on the same page. I get where all the other frustration comes from, but as long as I’m on the same page with him and he’s on the same page with me, that’s where we’re most focused on.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO