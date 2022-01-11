ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bread of Life Church to get facelift as part of Bismarck’s 150th birthday celebration

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owLNx_0diAZf8400

This year, Bismarck will celebrate its 150th birthday. As part of the birthday celebration, one of Bismarck’s oldest buildings will be given a facelift.

The Bread of Life Church, built in 1880, will have its original stained glass windows restored.

After being moved to the Camp Hancock State Historic Site in 1965, the original windows were vandalized, moved to storage and replaced.

The restoration of the original windows is estimated at around $150,000 and should be completed by the end of August.

“The church, over the last few of years, we had a new roof put on, it’s been painted, so once the stained glass windows are in, it’s in pretty good shape, but time always takes its toll on historic buildings, so there’s always additional work,” said Historic Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell.

If you or someone you know is interested in helping fund the project, donations can be made to the Bismarck Historical Society .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bismarck church holding event to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday acknowledging the legacy of the great civil rights leader. His goal was to bring together people from all walks of life, ensuring the best community for all. And Monday night, a Bismarck church is hosting an event to honor his efforts. The first time MLK Day […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Toddlers & parents create snowflakes inside ND Heritage Center

Toddlers and preschoolers inside the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum are learning about how snow falls on the ground in some creative ways. During the Little Kids Big World exercise, the story If Snowflakes Tasted Like Fruit Cake was read to children. With the help of their parents, children engaged in an arts […]
KIDS
KX News

Costs nearly triple for Minot food pantry

Food pantries are feeling the pinch from supply chain issues and inflation costs. One example is The Lord’s Cupboard in Minot, which serves 1,200 families a month. Back in November, they noticed an increased need and added a fourth-day pick-up option for families. They thought it would just be temporary but after six weeks, they […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Raising money to send ND veterans on an honor flight this spring

Army veteran Delaino Helm once visited Washington D.C. on an honor flight. “It was exciting, especially when we got to Washington to the airport. We walked down there to the terminal, and everybody was greeting us,” Helm said. He said other veterans should take the same opportunity. “I encourage them to go if they didn’t,” […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Dozens participate in free public skate day, thanks to Mandan Parks and Rec

Mandan Parks and Recreation is hosting its 40th Annual Winter Daze encouraging community members to participate in recreational events. Dozens brought out their ice skates for some fun inside the Starion Sports Complex on Monday. There was a free public skate session and a small fee required for skate rentals. Skaters ranging from beginner to […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Researchers share findings of Champion Trees in Bismarck

Volunteers presented their findings after a years-worth of research on what’s called Champion Trees. Champion Trees are identified as the largest tree specimens found in the U.S. and there are even some in Bismarck. Some of those trees are Cottonwoods, American Elms, and Bur Oaks. The results of the research were shared Sunday during a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

‘Incredible to see’: Bottineau Winter Park honors military members on Military Appreciation Day

Bottineau Winter Park opened in early December and with all the snow North Dakota’s getting this winter, attendance has been rising. “We love all the fresh snow that we got,” said Rachael Buss, program coordinator for Annie’s House Adaptive Recreation Program. “That’s been a really, really great benefit for the park. We’re starting to pick […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

Region’s first pediatric cardiologist joins Bismarck Sanford Health

Sanford Health has added a new doctor to its children’s campus in Bismarck, and she’s the region’s first pediatric cardiologist. Dr. Michele Pasierb joined Sanford in Fargo two years ago. If a child in the Western part of the state needed a cardiologist, the parents must travel to Fargo. Now, they only need to go […]
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facelift#Stained Glass Windows#The Bread Of Life Church
KX News

Bisman Community Food Co-op hosts chili cook-off for nonprofit

“Everybody loves trying new things, and the cook-offs that we do is a great way to do that. We also do that because it gives us the opportunity to give back to the community,” Bisman Community Food Co-op General Manger Shirley Reese said. Who has the best tasting chili? That is one question left up […]
CHARITIES
KX News

Volunteers needed in search for missing Montana woman Katelynn Berry

Police are asking for volunteers to assist in a search for Katelynn Berry, a Montana woman who’s been missing since Dec. 21, 2021. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department are asking for all volunteers who can assist in the search for Berry to report to the Richland County Fire Station on Thursday […]
SIDNEY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KX News

North Dakota Rent Help program helps 4,000th family

The 4,000th family, supported by North Dakota’s Rent Help program since its inception through the Department of Human Services, has now been helped. The department knew a lot of people would struggle due to the pandemic, according to Executive Policy Director for Human Services, Jessica Thommasson. Plus, many housing providers also reported people having trouble […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

Bismarck motorcycle club giving back to its community

A Bismarck bike club has supported local and national charities to promote safety, increase awareness of motorcycles and improve the image of bikers all while having fun as well. Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club has been in the area since 2009, with under 20 members. President of the chapter, Mike Maples, says the club takes pride […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot arts council gets funding to promote arts and culture in the area

The arts industry in Minot has grown tremendously over the years and it continues to attract tourism to the area. Now, local artists throughout the state have the opportunity to further their cultural experience in their own area. Members of the arts community can apply for funding to grow their artistry and creative placemaking. For […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Young Girls are Stepping into STEM

STEM is a male-dominated field, but that’s started to change over the years. Gateway to Science provides opportunities for students interested in STEM, but this program has a new target audience. “Where now you have women out in the field that are educated and are able to bring the experience back. The dynamic is shifting […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Understanding the dangers of frostbite

Frostbite is a common problem in a state where it often hits below zero temperatures. Paramedic Kourtney Williams says they’ve seen a few bad cases within the last couple of weeks. “Especially in the mid-west, our temperatures drop quite significantly and it varies day to day,” says Williams. The beginning stage of frostbite is called […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy