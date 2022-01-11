Goldfish launches 'Mega Bites' crackers for adults: 'Appeal to all age groups'

Warm up this weekend with a hearty meal. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe smothered pork chops. 1 tablespoon fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme. Season pork chops with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat oil in a large skillet. Brown chops over medium heat for a few minutes on each side. Remove chops to a plate and cover to keep warm. In same skillet add butter. Add onion and mushrooms, cook a few minutes until the onions and mushrooms start to get tender. Stir in chicken stock, soup and soy sauce. Bring to boil, stirring often. Add chops back to the skillet. Turn down heat and simmer for another few minutes until chops are cooked through. Turn down heat and whisk in sour cream and thyme, If sauce gets too thick add extra chicken stock. Serve chops with mushroom sauce on top.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO