ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Goldfish launches 'Mega Bites' crackers for adults: 'Appeal to all age groups'

By Cortney Moore
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Snack that Smiles Back" just got a little bigger for its consumer base. Goldfish crackers announced the company will be selling fish-shaped crackers that are 50% larger than its traditional snack. The new line is called Goldfish Mega Bites and will be available in more than 20 flavors, the company’s...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Go Big and Bold With Goldfish Mega Bites

Building on the nostalgic love of Goldfish snacks, Pepperidge Farm has now released a supersized version of the recess favorite. Introducing “Goldfish Mega Bites,” the new version of the playful crackers are enlarged and made to be crispier than the original. Pepperidge Farm notes that the new snack is approximately 50 percent larger than the original Goldfish crackers. Appealing to grown-up tastes, Goldfish Mega Bites are offered in bold Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeńo flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Crackers#Campbell Soup#Age Groups#Food Drink#Goldfish Mega Bites#The Campbell Soup Company#Campbell Snacks
buckinghamshirelive.com

Tomato ketchup, salad cream, mayo, milk and vinegar items could face UK ban

A whole range of items are facing the axe from UK eateries as the move to tackle problems caused by plastic waste. The single use sachets of everything from tomato ketchup, mayonnaise and salad cream through to vinegar and mustard is being considered, according to The Mirror. It comes as...
WORLD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Recipe: Smothered pork chops

Warm up this weekend with a hearty meal. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe smothered pork chops. 1 tablespoon fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme. Season pork chops with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat oil in a large skillet. Brown chops over medium heat for a few minutes on each side. Remove chops to a plate and cover to keep warm. In same skillet add butter. Add onion and mushrooms, cook a few minutes until the onions and mushrooms start to get tender. Stir in chicken stock, soup and soy sauce. Bring to boil, stirring often. Add chops back to the skillet. Turn down heat and simmer for another few minutes until chops are cooked through. Turn down heat and whisk in sour cream and thyme, If sauce gets too thick add extra chicken stock. Serve chops with mushroom sauce on top.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nino's in Menomonee Falls closes after 54 years

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - After more than half a century, Nino’s Italian Bakery and Deli in Menomonee Falls closed its doors Sunday, Jan. 16. "It’s just so bittersweet today," said Ann Marie Baier. "I’m really going to miss doing this. I’m going to miss all of it."
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Outsider.com

Spare Change: Half-Cent Coins Hiding Among Your Pennies Could Be Worth Thousands

Could we have some secret wealth hiding among our spare change? We have all heard the stories of people finding a rare coin in circulation – ones worth a lot of money. These unique and valuable coins can often hide in plain sight, looking similar to other coins that are worth quite a bit less. One of these mints includes some half-cents pieces. These rare coins can easily disguise themselves as simple pennies…but they are worth a whole lot more than one cent!
LIFESTYLE
Aabha Gopan

Think twice before having Cheetos

Flamin Hot Cheetos is a hot, spicy, and crunchy snack produced by Frito-Lay. The Washington Post called it "something of a cultural phenomenon" when it was first released in 1992.

Comments / 0

Community Policy