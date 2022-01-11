ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Trailer: Yvonne Orji Hosts HBO Max Reality Dating Series ‘My Mom, Your Dad’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom ‘Molly’ to matchmaker, Yvonne Orji is keeping her relationship with HBO intact!. Just weeks after the series finale of the premium network’s cultural phenomenon, ‘Insecure,’ it’s being announced the actress-comedian has moved...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Murderville’ Premiere Date, ‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds Cast, New ‘Degrassi’ Series, The CW Developing ‘Justice U’, ‘Quantum Leap’ Pilot Order, ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date, ‘Kid Cosmic’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming new improvised scripted comedy series Murderville premieres February 3. Based on the British series Murder in Successville, Murderville sees celebrity guests team up as Will Arnett’s partner on a new murder case. Each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle (Arnett) will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The celebrities featured in the six episodes are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
TV SERIES
Inverse

Peacemakerrelease date, time, plot, cast, trailer, and HBO Max schedule for The SuicideSquad spinoff

Peacemaker to take aim at superheroes — and the earnest clichés that mostly accompany the genre. Both a spinoff series and sequel to James Gunn’s 2021 feature film The Suicide Squad, the new HBO Max show focuses its lens on an unlikely character: Peacemaker, the brash, muscle-bound, kill-happy super-patriot portrayed by John Cena in the DC Comics-inspired flick.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Orji
Person
Greg Daniels
tvseriesfinale.com

Degrassi: HBO Max Orders Next Installment of Teen Drama Series

Another iteration of Degrassi is coming to television. HBO Max has ordered a revival of the popular teen drama. Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen will run things behind the scenes for the 10-episode season with a debut expected for 2023. The new show will be an HBO Max exclusive but episodes will eventually end up airing on Cartoon Network too.
TV SERIES
KTVB

New 'Degrassi' Series Headed to HBO Max

A new generation is about to be introduced to Degrassi. HBO Max has ordered a new series of the popular Canadian teen franchise and has also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service announced Thursday. The new Degrassi series...
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

John Cena plays ‘Peacemaker’ in new HBO Max series: How to watch, premiere date, trailer

Director James Gunn brings the DC Comics character Peacemaker to life, inspiring a new series coming to HBO Max this week. “Peacemaker” premieres on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 13. Audiences were originally introduced to Peacemaker in Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” and the story of this character is continued through the HBO Max series.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

HBO Max Reveals Official Trailer for Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 4

Starting off the New Year right, Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety and all of your favorite Looney Tunes return with a jam-packed new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons streaming Thursday, Jan. 20 on HBO Max. In this new batch of episodes, Elmer Fudd tries to arrest Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird goes...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Family#Series Finale#Hbo#Itv America#Itv Entertainment#Rombola Entertainment
thatgrapejuice.net

Exclusive: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Talk New Lifetime Movie ‘Safe Room,’ ‘Soul Food’ Reboot, & More

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker may be juggling parenthood and their own successful TV careers (aboard ABC’s ‘Station 19’ and HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ respectively), but the husband-wife duo – over 20 years after first collaborating on the hit TV adaptation of the classic film ‘Soul Food’ – are still finding time in their busy schedules to join forces on screen.
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn. It stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Other characters include John Economos (Agee), the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary; Auggie Smith (Patrick) Peacemaker’s father; NSA Agent Emilia Harcourt (Holland); and Adrian Chase (Stroma) aka Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can heal quickly.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases "Compassion" at Center of HBO Max Series

This Thursday will see the three-episode series premiere of Peacemaker, the latest collaboration between writer-director James Gunn and actor John Cena. The live-action series is set after the events of The Suicide Squad and chronicles a personal and emotional story for Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), a pacifist vigilante who will kill anyone to fulfill his mission. The show takes the stereotypically-masculine aspects of Peacemaker's comic tenure — from his comics debut in the 1960s, to his DC renaissance in the 1980s, to his modern appearances — and uses them to tell a character-driven and often-surprising story. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker's premiere, Gunn, who wrote all eight episodes of the series and directed five of them, broke down its approach to masculinity, and argued that it allows for "compassion" to ultimately be at the center of the narrative.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Girl Before’ Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw & David Oyelowo Star In A HBO Max Limited Series Thriller

Do you like suspenseful thrillers about controlling psycho assholes who act as voyeurs on their prey? Well, “The Girl Before” from HBO Max might be for you. A gripping adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel, the series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki,” “The Morning Show”), David Oyelowo (“Selma,” “Les Misérables”), Jessica Plummer (“EastEnders” and “How To Talk To Girls At Parties”) and Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody” and “X-Men: Apocalypse”).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ On HBO Max, A Reality Dating Series Where People Secretly Try To Manipulate Dates Between Their Single Parents

Usually reality dating shows involve impossibly attractive people that are in their 20s and early 30s, who may have some relationship experience under their belts, but are more likely just at a show’s mansion or villa in order to get on camera. But what about the middle aged singletons among us, ones with adult kids that just want us to be happy? Would they put on a show if they get selected for a dating series? A new series on HBO Max lets us find that out.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Trailer, ‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer, ‘The Kardashians’ New Series, ‘Space Force’ Premiere Date, ‘NCIS’ to Crossover With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, USA Network Gets Cable Rights to ‘9-1-1’, and More!

Freeform’s new series Single Drunk Female is set to premiere January 20 with back to back episodes. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Raised by Wolves Season 2: Release Date announced by HBO Max

Born into a wolf pack In the meantime, here are a few updates on the show’s second season. Season 2 of HBO’s sci-fi thriller, “Sacrifice for Survival,” will premiere on September 25, 2017. February 3, 2022 is the date when the original Max will be available again on PlayStation.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy