TV Trailer: Yvonne Orji Hosts HBO Max Reality Dating Series ‘My Mom, Your Dad’

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn. It stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Other characters include John Economos (Agee), the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary; Auggie Smith (Patrick) Peacemaker’s father; NSA Agent Emilia Harcourt (Holland); and Adrian Chase (Stroma) aka Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can heal quickly.
