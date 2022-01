FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – To help returning students and others test for the presence of COVID-19, the university is coordinating a mass testing clinic on campus for the first five weeks of the spring semester starting Jan 18. The walk-up clinic will be conducted by an outside vendor and is open to members of the campus community who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms – no appointment necessary.

