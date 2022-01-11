ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's No. 3 lender Mizuho to appoint senior executive Kihara as new CEO -source

By Yuki Nitta
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157UBX_0diAVz6q00

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) will appoint senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive who will be tasked with tackling long-running system failures, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The depth of those problems at Japan's No. 3 lender was underscored again on Tuesday when Mizuho's main banking arm reported yet another disruption.

The latest glitch affected its corporate online banking services, with some corporate clients unable to log into the system, a spokesperson said. It was fixed after a few hours.

A separate source said Mizuho will announce the new chief on Monday, when it reports measures to prevent system failures to the banking regulators after they reprimanded the bank for "undermining the credibility of Japan's bank settlement system."

The sources declined to be identified as the matter is still private. A Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.

Kihara, a graduate of Duke University School of Law, joined one of Mizuho's predecessor banks, Industrial Bank of Japan, in 1989. He also worked at the group's securities arm. The 56-year-old Kihara is the elder brother of deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara.

The group's CEO, chairman and the head of the main banking unit are all stepping down by April to take responsibility for the glitches. Mizuho's technical problems have continued despite a $3.6 billion overhaul of its systems in 2019.

Reporting by Yuki Nitta and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: The Bay Taps New Chief Customer Officer, Valentino Makes Two Executive Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 17, 2022: Canadian department store The Bay has tapped Alexander Meyer as its new chief customer officer. Meyer will be responsible for the ongoing transformation of The Bay’s integrated marketing, media and customer success strategies, with a focus on high growth, brand and personalization. Reporting directly to Iain Nairn, president and CEO, Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty, and communications functions for The...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Platinum Games, Bayonetta Developer, Appoints New CEO

New years are times of change, growth, and new beginnings. It seems Platinum Games, developer of the Bayonetta series, have taken this message to heart as they introduce their new CEO. Last week Kenshi Sato, Platinum Games former CEO, announced that he was stepping down from the role. Now, Platinum Games is introducing its new CEO, Atsushi Inaba, who introduced his goals in a blog post.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Carr's Group to undertake review of business divisions

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farm supplies company Carr’s Group said on Tuesday it will conduct a review of its divisions after its engineering unit lagged expectations and margins at the firm’s speciality agriculture business took a hit from higher raw material prices. Carr’s, which said the year has...
BUSINESS
Deadline

DAZN Restructures Leadership, Shay Segev Becomes Sole CEO

Sports streaming service DAZN has rejigged its leadership structure, with Shay Segev becoming sole CEO, and the appointment of a new CFO. DAZN co-founder James Rushton, who had been serving as co-CEO, will step down from the position but remain at the company with his existing responsibilities overseeing growth in local markets, rights and content. Shay Segev first joined DAZN as co-CEO in June 2021, he previously oversaw the growth of gambling firm Entain. The streamer has also hired Darren Waterman joins as Group CFO, based in London. He joins from Amazon where he led the finance team responsible for Prime Video internationally....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizuho Bank#Industrial Bank Of Japan
Reuters

Japan raises view on production but signals Omicron risks

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan upgraded its view on production for the first time in over a year in a January report, while signalling imminent risks that COVID-19's Omicron variant outbreak could cool down the economy's budding consumption-led recovery. Analysts in the latest Reuters poll have trimmed their forecast...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Petershill Partners says made $458 mln of investments in Q4

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Petershill Partners (PHLL.L), the London-listed investment firm floated by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) last year, said it made $458 million of investments in the fourth quarter. Petershill, which takes stakes in alternative investment funds, said the deals included investments into private equity firms Arsenal Capital Partners...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
WWD

Valentino Appoints Two New Strategic Executives

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Valentino continues to build and evolve its C-suite. The latest step sees the reorganization of its finance and operations structure in two units separating the business and control divisions, both reporting directly to chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini. Giuseppe De Mori has been named chief operations and logistics officer role, effective immediately. He joins from Bottega Veneta, where since 1997 he held the role of general manager, industrial operations, in charge of the development of the production processes, of the product and of the supply chain.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Euphoria' Season Two...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacturing.com

Danone Adds Appoints 3 New Executives

PARIS — On Jan. 6, Danone announced the completion of its leadership team with three appointments at the Executive Committee level: a Chief Operations Officer; a Chief Research, Innovation, Quality and Food Safety Officer; and a Chief Sustainability and Strategic Business Development Officer. Three globally-recognized professionals – two from outside Danone and one internal – complete the leadership team and represent an important step in strengthening Danone’s execution and innovation, over the short and long-term.
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR's bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO - sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is moving closer to appointing a new chief executive, with General Manager Pietro Labriola tipped as the frontrunner, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. TIM, which faces a 10.8 billion euro ($12.24 billion) takeover approach from U.S. private equity investor KKR, has...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

New Chief Executive Officer Appointed by Pomicell

Pomicell, a revolutionary global AI SaaS platform for Medical research and personalized medicine, announces and welcomes Mr. Gabriel Shachor as CEO effective immediately. Mr. Shachor has over 30 years experience in founding and leading technological ventures from concept through defining vision and strategy, building the team and organization finances through his extensive experience in technological product development, production, developing the new product markets with global sales worth millions of dollars. Mr. Shachor brings to the company outstanding entrepreneurial and management capabilities in both small and large-scale organizations, as well as a thorough understanding of technologies and excellent interpersonal relations, which motivate the team towards achieving objectives.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Japan’s Mizuho to acquire U.S. private equity agent Capstone, source says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group plans to acquire U.S. private equity placement agent Capstone Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese lender looks to beef up its investment banking business. Dallas, Texas-based Capstone helps private equity firms find limited partners to invest in their...
DALLAS, TX
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Appoints New CEO To Oversee Electrification

Just ahead of the imminent all-electric replacement for the Volvo XC90, the Swedish automaker has officially announced that Jim Rowan will be taking the role of Chief Executive Officer and President, as appointed by the company's board of directors. He moves over from his position as CEO of Ember Technologies and will succeed Hakan Samuelsson, who first took the role in 2012. Volvo explains that with this appointment, a thorough and diligent search process was conducted.
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Kia America Appoints New COO and Executive VP

Effective Jan. 10, auto industry veteran Steven Center will join Irvine-based Kia America as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will be responsible for overseeing sales strategy and execution, United States service and marketing operations, and will report to Kia North America and Kia America president and CEO Sean Yoon.
IRVINE, CA
just-auto.com

Marelli appoints David Slump as new CEO

Marelli says Beda Bolzenius is to stand down as CEO and president and be succeeded by David Slump, a 30-year industry veteran, effective immediately. “I want to thank Beda for his dedication and his commitment to Marelli during his tenure,” said Marelli executive chairman and KKR partner, Dinesh Paliwal.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Blueprint Medicines appoints new CEO

Blueprint Medicines is getting a new chief executive, the Cambridge biotech announced Wednesday. Its board of directors has tapped Kate Haviland, the company’s chief operating officer, to succeed Jeff Albers as CEO and president, effective April 4, 2022. The firm is also promoting chief commercial officer Christina Rossi to COO.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Reuters

China's top copper smelters appoint new leader - sources

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT), a group of the top copper smelters, has appointed Yang Xiangbin from Jinchuan Group International Resources as its leader for 2022, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. The CSPT's appointment of Yang will last for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy