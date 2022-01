The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $250,000 HOME grant to the Borough of Chambersburg. This will enable the re-start of the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program; a partnership with the Borough and Luminest, Inc. A minimum of five homeowners will be served by the HOME grant funding. Depending on the cost per home, the hope is to serve more.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO