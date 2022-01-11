Bridgeport, CT
For Immediate Release:
January 10, 2022
-PRESS RELEASE-
MAYOR GANIM, EOC Advise Bridgeport Residents Of Extreme Cold Weather Protocols
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management advise all residents to be cautious through January 12th as temperatures drop. Residents may utilize the below checklist as a guide to safety during cold weather:
- Check heating devices.
- Do not to use a stove or oven to heat your home due to potential gas, carbon monoxide and fire hazards.
- Ensure that pets are brought inside.
- Watch for ice on pipes and ground cover.
- Bundle up if you must go outside.
Closures
Warming Centers
The YMCA South End Community Center located at 650 Park Avenue is opened to any individual that is in need may seek shelter, the YMCA may be used during daytime hours as a place to stay warm. Restrictions currently in place due to COVID safety protocols are impacting other city Warming Sites. Anyone with children seeking services after 8:00PM should contact 2-1-1 for guidance.
###
Comments / 0