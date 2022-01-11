ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut
 7 days ago

For Immediate Release:

January 10, 2022

-PRESS RELEASE-

MAYOR GANIM, EOC Advise Bridgeport Residents Of Extreme Cold Weather Protocols

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management advise all residents to be cautious through January 12th as temperatures drop. Residents may utilize the below checklist as a guide to safety during cold weather:

  • Check heating devices.
  • Do not to use a stove or oven to heat your home due to potential gas, carbon monoxide and fire hazards.
  • Ensure that pets are brought inside.
  • Watch for ice on pipes and ground cover.
  • Bundle up if you must go outside.

Closures

Warming Centers

The YMCA South End Community Center located at 650 Park Avenue is opened to any individual that is in need may seek shelter, the YMCA may be used during daytime hours as a place to stay warm. Restrictions currently in place due to COVID safety protocols are impacting other city Warming Sites. Anyone with children seeking services after 8:00PM should contact 2-1-1 for guidance.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Horta-Osorio's broken promise the final straw at embittered Credit Suisse

ZURICH/FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - After taking over as chairman of Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio pledged to develop a culture of personal accountability at the Swiss bank following a string of scandals. That promise ultimately sealed his fate as he was forced to resign after barely eight months in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#South End#Eoc Advise#Covid
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

22
Followers
11
Post
426
Views
ABOUT

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and its largest city. With a census-estimated population of 144,399 in 2019, it is also the fifth-most populous in New England. Located in Fairfield County at the mouth of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound, it is 60 miles (97 km) from Manhattan and 40 miles (64 km) from The Bronx. It is bordered by the towns of Trumbull to the north, Fairfield to the west, and Stratford to the east. Bridgeport and other settlements in Fairfield County make up the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk-Danbury metropolitan statistical area, the second largest metropolitan area in Connecticut. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk-Danbury metropolis forms part of the New York megacity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy