NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah offered a wild trade that would send Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brace yourselves for what is set to be another eventful offseason for the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson. A report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Wilson is looking to “explore his options” regarding where to play. Of course, that means everyone will be fixated to their phones in the coming months, waiting for a Twitter notification about whether Wilson will play in Seattle or get traded elsewhere.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO