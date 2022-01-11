Hartnell students offered assistance as they register for Spring classes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Students at Hartnell can start off right this Spring semester as the college offers $550 for text books, supplies and food to help them out. Only students who remained enrolled through mid-February will receive a larger stipend, others will initially received $300.

Registration opens up on Jan. 11 and runs through the 14th. Students have four locations on campus to get enrolled for the new semester, which starts on Jan. 24th.

Jan. 11

Soledad Education Center

1505 Metz Road

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12

Castroville

10241 Tembladera Street

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13

King City

211 N. 2nd Street

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14

Main Campus

411 Central Avenue

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff will be available to help students upload their proof of vaccination.

Students who enroll with more than three credits will received $300.

