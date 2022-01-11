Hartnell students offered assistance as they register for Spring classes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Students at Hartnell can start off right this Spring semester as the college offers $550 for text books, supplies and food to help them out. Only students who remained enrolled through mid-February will receive a larger stipend, others will initially received $300.
Registration opens up on Jan. 11 and runs through the 14th. Students have four locations on campus to get enrolled for the new semester, which starts on Jan. 24th.
| Jan. 11
Soledad Education Center
1505 Metz Road
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
| Jan. 12
Castroville
10241 Tembladera Street
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
| Jan. 13
King City
211 N. 2nd Street
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
| Jan. 14
Main Campus
411 Central Avenue
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff will be available to help students upload their proof of vaccination.
Students who enroll with more than three credits will received $300.
