Salinas, CA

Hartnell students offered assistance as they register for Spring classes

By Veronica Macias
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Students at Hartnell can start off right this Spring semester as the college offers $550 for text books, supplies and food to help them out. Only students who remained enrolled through mid-February will receive a larger stipend, others will initially received $300.

Registration opens up on Jan. 11 and runs through the 14th. Students have four locations on campus to get enrolled for the new semester, which starts on Jan. 24th.

Jan. 11
Soledad Education Center
1505 Metz Road
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 		Jan. 12
Castroville
10241 Tembladera Street
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 		Jan. 13
King City
211 N. 2nd Street
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 		Jan. 14
Main Campus
411 Central Avenue
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff will be available to help students upload their proof of vaccination.

Students who enroll with more than three credits will received $300.

