1883 season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Fangs of Freedom’

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 episode 5 is going to be coming onto Paramount+ this coming weekend — why wait to get a better sense of what’s next?. Today, the streaming service confirmed that “The Fangs of Freedom” is going to be the title for the next new episode, and it’s one that is...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will we learn more about Effie?

We’ve said this for a while now, but Effie is a character on Power Book II: Ghost we want to learn more about. She’s smart, savvy, and she inherently understands Tariq St. Patrick in a way that few other characters do. Why wouldn’t the writers want to take advantage of that at every possible opportunity?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 6 preview: The aftermath of key death

We know that 1883 season 1 episode 6 is going to have a lot to unravel — especially when it comes to the aftermath of a key death. At the end of episode 5, we lost Ennis in a pretty brutal fashion: He was shot by thieves in the midst of a horrific attack. While Margaret and the group took out a good many, it was Elsa herself who took the show at the person responsible for killing her potential love interest.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 reveal: Suzy is pregnant!

Tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 gave us a big story for Zeus and Apollo, plus also Magnum and Higgins taking on a case from a nun. Yet, the big surprise came in the closing minutes thanks to a video call from Suzie: She is pregnant! That manes that Rick is going to be a father, and all of a sudden their relationship just got that much more serious. When she first took off from the islands we knew that they cared about each other, and that they were interested in making something work.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 5: Is Ennis dead? Elsa’s act of revenge

Entering 1883 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend, we absolutely expected that there were going to be some big surprises … and not all of them good for the Duttons. If you think back to some of Elsa’s narration throughout the season, the character references many times...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 promo: Is Pelham getting fired?

As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 on NBC next week, we hope you’re ready for Pelham’s biggest story yet. We know that on some measure, this character is still very much new to this world. However, we’ve come to rather like him in that short period of time! He works hard, clearly values his job, and he’s made it so that we want to see a universe where he and Stella stick around Firehouse 51. Can’t they both just be Lieutenants? We realize that we’re just imagining things here, but it’s certainly fun to think about.
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Mayor of Kingstown season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The prison’s fate

Are you ready for Mayor of Kingstown season 1 episode 10 to arrive this weekend? Given that it’s the finale, it’s hard not to be excited. Yet, there’s also a bittersweet feeling associated with it. The Jeremy Renner drama has been such a thrill ride from start to finish and unfortunately, there isn’t much word as of yet regarding whether or not we’ll get a season 2. There’s a cause for optimism thanks to Taylor Sheridan being on board and Renner’s star power, but these things alone don’t equate to a guarantee.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 spoilers: How long will the ice storm last?

Going into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we knew that there was going to be an ice storm at the center of the action. However, it was not entirely clear just how long said storm was going to last. Usually, we see these big, start-of-the-season crises last for just a couple of weeks and that’s it. Ultimately, thought, this time around we’re going to see things play out a little bit different.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The 25-year reunion

Next week on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10, you’re going to see an epic TV event like no other — this is the finale! We know there have been a lot of mysteries at the center of this season, beyond just of course what’s going to happen to Shauna and the others in the present.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!. In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Is Jackie dead? What happened?

Entering the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, it made sense for a major character to be killed. Here was the question: What character would it be, and how would they die?. The big surprise to us was learning exactly who was gone: Jackie. This is not someone...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale theory: Is Coach Ben about to die?

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, there are SO many different things to think about. Take, for example, the status of one Coach Ben. Think back to the start of the series, where we saw what looked to be a ritualistic tribal gathering led by a woman sporting some mysterious antlers. She’s been dubbed the “Antler Queen,” and there are already a number of different theories as to who that person could be.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Challenge All Stars season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge All Stars season 3 to happen at Paramount+? Or, is this the end of the road?. We don’t think we have to spend too much time dealing with the minutiae of whether or not the show is coming back — it seems to be a sure thing. The Challenge is arguably the biggest franchise that MTV has save for a billion repeats of Ridiculousness, and we think they want the off-shoot to have just as long a life. It’s a jolt of nostalgia for people who remember the earlier years of this show, which has a very important role in reality TV history.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 sneak peek: Park challenges Ressler

Later tonight you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and there’s going to be tension — plenty of tension. If you check out the new video at the bottom of this article via HollywoodLife, you can see a sneak peek that is all about the future for Donald Ressler. At the end of this past episode “Between Sleep and Awake,” he showed that he wants to move forward following the demons and struggles of the past. However, here’s the issue: Addiction isn’t something that you can flip a switch on and you’re instantly better. It lives within you, and that is something he’s having to deal with and reconcile at this point.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 10 renewal hopes: The latest on the ratings

Over the next month and a half or so, we’re hoping to get some more news on The Blacklist season 10. Will we end up seeing the NBC show back for another batch of episodes?. We know that one of the determining factors for the show’s future comes of course via its ratings and, at least for the time being, those continue to give us hope. For example, this past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.4 million viewers, which makes it the second most-watched episode of the season behind the Ressler one earlier this month. It’s good to see growth early on in the new year and most importantly, The Blacklist is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and also down only 5% in total viewers. That sort of retention is rare in this modern day and age.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 episode 12 promo: A Pamela Blake crisis!

Season 7 episode 12, based on the promo below, looks to have one of the craziest crises we’ve seen in some time. Not only is Dr. Pamela Blake in danger, but the same goes for much of her team!. If you look below, you can see what we’re dealing...
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 6 return date at Paramount+; when’s it back?

Following this weekend’s new episode, are you curious to learn the 1883 season 1 episode 6 return date at Paramount+? We’re happy to help you out within this article, especially since we know how confusing things can get. Remember at the start of the month when there was...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 9: ‘Lowest Common Denominator’

Season 7 episode 9 is set to arrive on The CW next week, and we already have one big question: Is this the weirdest episode ever? There’s an interesting case to be made for it. Take, for example, a trip to the 1990’s, a reality television crew, and also some emotional stories all about Sara and Ava handling their duties as Co-Captains.
TV SERIES

