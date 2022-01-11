1883 season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Fangs of Freedom’

Over the next month and a half or so, we’re hoping to get some more news on The Blacklist season 10. Will we end up seeing the NBC show back for another batch of episodes?. We know that one of the determining factors for the show’s future comes of course via its ratings and, at least for the time being, those continue to give us hope. For example, this past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.4 million viewers, which makes it the second most-watched episode of the season behind the Ressler one earlier this month. It’s good to see growth early on in the new year and most importantly, The Blacklist is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and also down only 5% in total viewers. That sort of retention is rare in this modern day and age.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO