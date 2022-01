CANFIELD — Isabella Baird, a West Branch senior in the Public Safety program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, has been selected as one of five student Presidential Scholar Nominees-Career Tech Education Component in the state of Ohio. The Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 2015, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO