Recall for Food Lion Cobb and Chef's Salad Kits due to possible Listeria

 7 days ago
Food Lion has issued a recall for its in-store prepared Cobb and Chef’s Salad Kits due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. The recall, issued on January 10, indicates that...

SALISBURY — Food Lion is recalling its in-store prepared Cobb and Chef’s Salad Kits because the vendor has alerted Food Lion that the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes. The affected products could have been purchased from the Deli Department at all Food Lion locations between Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 10 with a Sell By date of Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 10, 2022.
