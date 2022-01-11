Girls basketball: Balanced Bulldogs best winless Burlington

BURLINGTON — Addison Ransom led a balanced attack for the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team, scoring a game-high 15 points as the Bulldogs extended Burlington's current losing streak to 30 consecutive games with a 44-20 non-conference win Monday night at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium.

Nellie Morgan added 12 points as the Bulldogs dominated in the paint. Camdyn Crouse added nine points while finding Morgan and Ransom several times for baskets in the blocks, allowing Ottumwa to open a 20-8 halftime lead by outscoring the Grayhounds 10-2 in the second quarter.

Emma Rohrer led Burlington (0-9) with 10 points while Saydee Plummer scored six. Ottumwa hit a season-best 17 shots from the free-throw line in the win, shooting 17-26 for the game compared to a 4-5 shooting night at the line for Burlington.

"We were a lot better from the free-throw line, much better in transition offense and executed a great defensive game plan," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said.

Ottumwa (3-8) returns to CIML Metro conference action tomorrow night at Des Moines East. The Bulldogs will be looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season by securing a regular-season sweep against the Scarlets after winning 49-28 at Evans Middle School Gym back on Dec. 10.