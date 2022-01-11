4 things to know before you turn on your space heater

BOSTON — Space heater safety is on everyone’s mind after Sunday’s fire in the Bronx where 17 people died.

Many Massachusetts residents have started using them as the temperatures have begun to drop. However, if you are using them during this cold stretch there are some things you need to be aware of according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

He says heating systems particularly space heaters are a leading cause of fires in Massachusetts and around the nation. So he offered these tips:

1. Keep them at least three feet from curtains, bedding, and anything else that can burn

2. Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip,

3. Remember that they’re for temporary use. Always turn a space heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep.

4. When purchasing a space heater, select one that’s been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing company. Newer space heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch that turns the device off if it tips over. Unvented kerosene space heaters are illegal for sale and use in Massachusetts, officials said: the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning that they pose is too great.

“It’s also important that we have escape plans,” said Ostroskey. “So you should have two ways out of every room. You should have a plan in the case of an emergency to get outside stay outside and call 911 and whether you’re going to sleep at night or you’re evacuating. It’s good practice to close the doors and separate those areas off because fire spread is enhanced if it has a flow path using those open doors and airflow.

He says while space heater safety is important, our first line of defense is smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

