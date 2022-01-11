Forza Street Will Take Its Final Lap This Coming Spring 2022

Microsoft has announced its plans to close its mobile racing game Forza Street less than two years from its US debut on mobile. Seeing that the game was a lazy rebrand of an already failed PC and tablet racing game previously known as Miami Street, this closure isn't surprising. The rebrand happened when plans were announced for the racer to make its way from the Microsoft Store to Android and iOS. Clearly, Microsoft knew something we didn't, and so Forza's name was used to push the mobile version out the door as if it was something new. Unsurprisingly, it turns out that Forza fans familiar with the racing series weren't keen on a tap-based casual racing game where you can't steer your car, and so Microsoft has announced that Forza Street isn't long for this world. It's set to close sometime this Spring.

