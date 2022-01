In a rare social media event, JAY-Z took to Twitter to admit that his 1997 album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 “haunts” him. Hov virtually responded to Questlove, who initially tweeted that a majority of JAY’s “best moments” were actually in the album. “More so, I know what could have been, so it haunts me,” the Brooklyn-born rapper replied. “Streets Is Watching was the first song made!” In return, Questlove simply tweeted, “Uh can I make this tweet an NFT?”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO