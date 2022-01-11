ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Air Max Pre-Day "Warm-core" Arrives in Jersey and Fleece

Cover picture for the articleFirst introduced in March last year in a volt-like shade, the Air Max Pre-day combines classic ’80s Nike design cues and the latest innovations in footwear technology. The result is a bold new silhouette that touts a “reductive design,” highlighting the shoes’...

Recently seen on the widely beloved Air Max Plus, this package of a sporty black and red with a unique mesh set-up now appears on the Air Max Plus 3. While the entirety of the construction remains true to the original build, Nike chose to add the grid-like overlay onto the exposed base as well the tongue, providing the advanced silhouette even more of that futurist aesthetic. It somehow matches well with the yellow/red Tn Air symbol which appears on the tongue, insole, and medial heel.
inputmag.com

Nike's Valentine's Day Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker is love at first sight

If there’s ever a time for brands to play the creativity card, it’s for the holidays. One in particular that gets the lovers treatment is Valentine’s Day, and Nike is always at the forefront. To add to this year’s festivities, the Swoosh is releasing a special Air Jordan 1 Mid for the soft at heart.
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 a "Racer Blue" Makeover

Jordan Brand is set to release a new Air Jordan 5 in a “Racer Blue” colorway in line with its Spring 2022 Retro Collection. Announced back in December, the Jumpman will be debuting a total of 15 new modernized installments of Michael Jordan’s classics along with the revival of the Air Jordan 12 “Playoff.” The silhouette was last seen in a low-top variation sporting an “Arctic Pink” colorway which is slated to drop before the current model at hand.
hypebeast.com

adidas YEEZY 450 "Cinder" is Styled With Gradient Midsoles

Every year, Kanye West attempts to outdo himself in terms of delivering even more. YEEZY products to the market, and this Spring, the creative polymath intends to supply you with a boatload of new installments. One of the models that will be produced in many a different colorway throughout the course of the year is the adidas YEEZY 450, and it has just surfaced in a brand new “Cinder” colorway.
hypebeast.com

Nike Dips Its Latest Air Trainer 1 SP in "Honeydew"

Looks to release another Air Trainer 1 SP drenched in a “Honeydew” colorway following the announcement of a variation sprinkled in “Coriander.” Previously, the sportswear giant planned to drop a rendition of the pair alongside Travis Scott, but due to the Astroworld Festival incident, the launch of the joint effort has been delayed indefinitely.
hypebeast.com

Revisiting the Most Memorable AJ4s Ahead of the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Red Thunder" Release

2022 may have just started, but Jordan Brand is already bringing the heat. The latest red-hot release from the Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder,” outfitted in a classic and always popular red-and-black color combination inspired by the Chicago Bulls. The release harkens back to 2006’s “Thunder” release (and a 2012 reissue), replacing the older shoe’s “Tour Yellow” accents with hits of crimson. Since its debut at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game in Houston, the model has remained a fan favorite, distinguishing itself with signature netting on the upper and plastic lace eyestay wings.
Hypebae

Nike Celebrates Year of the Tiger with Air Force 1

Jordan Brand is celebrating the Lunar New Year with three models including a tiger print Air Jordan 1 Low, a luxe Air Jordan 6 Low and a Jordan Legacy 312. Following suit, Nike is honoring the Year of the Tiger with an Air Force 1 Low. The shoe starts with...
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater Appears With "University Blue" Accents

Given that Jordan Brand is under the Nike umbrella, it naturally will align with some of the Swoosh’s ongoing initiatives and commitments to manufacturing more sustainable products. And to join in on the Swoosh’s “Move to Zero” program, Michael Jordan‘s imprint has generated new silhouettes that are crafted with earth-friendly materials, one being the Air Jordan 1 Mid Crater which has now just revealed its forthcoming “University Blue” colorway.
hypebeast.com

Here's Your First Look at Concepts' Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 SP Duo

Concepts is one of those sneaker boutiques that time after time pulls wild sneaker collaborations out of the bag, and continuing this streak is the rumored link-up between Concepts and. on two Air Max 1s. Deon Point, the creative director of Concepts, isn’t afraid of going bold. As these two...
hypebeast.com

New Nike Air More Uptempo "Rough Green" Is Coming Soon

As a part of ‘s “Guard Dog” collection, the shoe brand has debuted the Nike Air More Uptempo in “Rough Green.” The pop art-inspired design is outfitted in an all-black silhouette with the military green to highlight the “AIR” lettering on the shoe’s upper.
Footwear News

Sneaker Room and Kyrie Irving to Release Fourth Annual Charitable ‘Mom’ Collection Featuring the Nike Kyrie 7

For the fourth time, Sneaker Room and NBA star Kyrie Irving have teamed up to create a “Mom” collection, but this time, the storytelling is a bit different. For the collection — which features new-look iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 — Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman and the baller told the story of their late mothers. The new wrinkle to the story, Sneaker Room said, is the want to honor all mothers with the kicks, including Mother Earth. For the two iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” in the collection, Sneaker Room and Irving highlighted nature’s four elements: land, fire, water...
Hypebae

The Best Nike Air Force 1s to Shop Right Now

Released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is arguably one of the world’s most recognizable sneakers. The iconic silhouette has seen hundreds of collectible reinterpretations, from practical weatherized models to fashion-forward, Swarovski-covered designs. For those looking to add the classic sneaker to their rotation, read on for five...
Hypebae

Nike Releases Sustainable Air Max Terrascape Plus

Following a University Red Dunk Low made of recycled materials, Nike adds yet another sustainable model to its release calendar. After dropping in a “Black/Lime” colorway, the Nike Air Max Terrascape returns in a muted color palette. Made of 20% recycled materials by weight, the release starts with...
hypebeast.com

Nike Basketball Introduces the Air Zoom GT Jump "China"

Basketball has unveiled the Air Zoom GT Jump “China” as part of its new “Greater Than” Series utilizing the latest technology to maximize the core movements of cutting, running, and jumping. The Nike Air Zoom GT Jump comes in gradient orange uppers, white JumpWire woven upper,...
hypebeast.com

Steph Curry and Under Armour Launch New 'Sesame Street' Footwear Collection

Steph Curry and have added to their Curry Flow 9 collection with a Sesame Street-themed silhouette, aimed at inspiring young athletes with the values of the iconic show. Similar to the show, which has valued diversity and inclusivity over the years, The Curry Brand and Under Armor aim to highlight these principles by combining the playful humor of the fun characters with the Curry Flow 9 silhouette. The Curry Brand is launching seven colorways to celebrate the Sesame Street characters and how they make all kids feel like they belong. Working alongside the non-profit educational organization of Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop, the Golden State Warrior sharpshooter aims to support and empower youth while invigorating communities. Curry said in a statement,
hypebeast.com

Maison Margiela and Reebok Unveil the Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low for SS22

Much success has been seen when luxury fashion houses and sportswear imprints band together for collaborative footwear projects, and after Prada and adidas started the year off with its Forum Re-Nylon release, Reebok is now taking its turn to chime in on the action. To close out the month of January, Reebok is reuniting with Maison Margiela to deliver its all-new Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low silhouette. This new model is essentially a low-cut variation of the Classic Leather Tabi High that made its debut in June 2021.
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 Releasing with Reflective Camo Swoosh Logos

Nike Sportswear has used reflective camouflage on plenty of models, and the Air Max 90 is the next pair to receive the treatment. This Nike Air Max 90 features mesh on the base while leather appears on the overlays. Highlighted in White, a Light Blue runs throughout, giving this pair a winter ice look. Highlighting the pair, we have camouflage reflective accents on the Swoosh logos, while Metallic embroidery adorns the tongue labels and branding on the sides.
