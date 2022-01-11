ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Mercy Hospital Northwest sees staffing challenges amidst surge in omicron COVID-19 cases

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLhQI_0diANse500

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is seeing a staffing challenge due to the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The hospital is managing at capacity with the virus, but it is seeing more outpatient staff coming down with the virus.

Arkansas National Guard helping hospitals around the state with COVID-19 testing

Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Lance Faddis says it’s a relief to have the National Guard helping with COVID-19 testing.

“They’re doing a phenomenal job,” Faddis said. “We really appreciate their help and appreciate the governor’s office activating those folks for us. They’re really doing a phenomenal job to help us.”

Mercy has a COVID-19 testing clinic available at their health center next to Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

36 kids hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s; parent begs people to take pandemic seriously

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some parents may be anxious about the possibility of their kids getting COVID-19 as cases continue rising. Health professionals say it’s completely normal to have those feelings of anxiety right now. “Our daughter was born in this, she does not know the world outside of COVID,” said Springdale parent, Justin […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Rogers, AR
Coronavirus
Bentonville, AR
Health
City
Bentonville, AR
Rogers, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Omicron#Covid#Mercy Hospital Northwest#Arkansas National Guard#The National Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Benton County detective returns home after 177 days in hospital with COVID

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 177 days in various hospitals battling COVID-19, Benton County Detective Jim Johnson was able to return home. He was greeted as he left the hospital by fellow law enforcement officers, family and friends. The news is shadowed by a recent discovery, however, that Johnson has been diagnosed with renal cell […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State tops 80,000 active cases, passes 1,300 hospitalizations for the first time since summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas blasted over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking yet another record day as the weekend begins, while hospitalizations also passed 1,300, getting steadily closer to last summer’s record high. There were 6,464 active cases of the virus reported by the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy