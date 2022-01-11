Mercy Hospital Northwest sees staffing challenges amidst surge in omicron COVID-19 cases
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is seeing a staffing challenge due to the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant.
The hospital is managing at capacity with the virus, but it is seeing more outpatient staff coming down with the virus.Arkansas National Guard helping hospitals around the state with COVID-19 testing
Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Lance Faddis says it’s a relief to have the National Guard helping with COVID-19 testing.
“They’re doing a phenomenal job,” Faddis said. “We really appreciate their help and appreciate the governor’s office activating those folks for us. They’re really doing a phenomenal job to help us.”
Mercy has a COVID-19 testing clinic available at their health center next to Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
