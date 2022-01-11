Former Ohio State Safety Jordan Fuller Out For Playoffs With Ankle Injury, May Need Surgery

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Monday evening that former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller will miss the playoffs as suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fuller, who is in his second year with the franchise after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, recorded a team-leading 113 tackles, five pass break ups, one interception and tackle for a loss in 16 games this season. He missed one game in mid-December after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19.

Fuller’s impact goes beyond the box score, too, as he was named a team captain by his peers before the season began and he served as the team’s defensive signal-caller. He was also recently nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates on-field sportsmanship, respect for the game and integrity in competition.

McVay added the injury might require offseason surgery for Fuller, who also dealt with a shoulder injury during his rookie year that landed him on injured reserve. The Rams are set to host the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, with kickoff on Jan. 17 set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!