Windsor, CO

COVID In Colorado: Weld RE-4 School District To Change Mask Rule

By Dillon Thomas
 3 days ago

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld RE-4 School District will no longer require students to wear masks while at school, a decision which will take effect Jan. 13. The choice comes as COVID-19 cases are causing several districts across the state to shift toward remote learning.

Neighboring Poudre School District announced the same day the district is facing staffing shortages as the omicron variant surges.

(credit: CBS)

In a 5-0 vote, the Board of Education for Weld RE-4 decided masks will now be recommended rather than required.

“Our top priority through our COVID-19 response efforts has been and will continue to be in person education in safe and healthy school environments,” the district wrote in a statement online.

The district said there would be exceptions made to their recommended mask status.

(credit: Getty Images)

The district said any school that has a five percent positivity rate among students and staff will be required to enter a 5-day masking mandate. That two-week period can be shortened if the positivity rates decreases below 5%.

The district will continue to follow federal law by requiring masks on busses. Also masking may be required to accommodate ADA laws.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying , and this extends to those who choose, or not, to wear a mask or vaccination status. Our goal is to create a safe and secure school environment. If your child experiences bullying, please speak with your school’s administration team or report it to safe2tell.org ,” the district wrote to parents.

The district has schools in Windsor, Greeley and Severance.

(credit: Getty Images)

Nearby, in neighboring Timnath and Fort Collins, the Poudre Schools District announced their schools may soon have to switch to hybrid or remote learning.

Like Denver Public Schools, PSD is experiencing significant staffing shortages as cases surge through staff.

In the state’s largest district, DPS, the superintendent recently had to serve as a substitute teacher due to staffing shortages connected to COVID-19 cases.

MarkWalleye
4d ago

Nice to know Weld County and the Windsor Schools are FOLLOWING TGE SCIENCE!! Unlike Larimer County health policy Dictators!!

Related
CBS Denver

Something In The Air: Marshall Fire’s Other Threat

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– “When I’m around a lot of the burn area, just the smell makes me feel like my lungs feel weird. And then I start to get sinus headaches,” said Superior resident Andrea Lockhart. (credit: CBS) She was at a food truck with others in Community Park at Colton and Indiana. “You feel headaches, tired. Shortness of breath obviously,” complained Matthew Lay. It is an additional concern as people who have lived through the fire learn to live with it. Few fires in Colorado have ever moved into an urban area like the Marshall Fire. None have had as...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice Open Enrollment Underway

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools “schoolchoice” open enrollment is underway. The school choice window for open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year started Friday and continues through 4 p.m. Feb. 15. (credit: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “School Choice allows families to really find the best fit for their kiddos that means Yeah, whatever school across the district that best meets their needs. And that’s regardless of whether you live in southwest Denver or you live in a $1 home in Wash Park, you can find a school that really meets your child where they’re at,” said Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now. Applications can be filled out online on the DPS website. The results are expected in late March. LINK: Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Following Rollercoaster Of A Week, What’s Next For Adams 14 Schools?

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – In one week, the Adams 14 School Board voted to fire its private management company over allegations of misuse of taxpayer money and the Colorado School Board voted to conduct an independent review of Adams 14. Since the private management company will remain on the job until April, disagreement over management decisions has already continued through the week, and could continue. So what’s next for the district?(credit: CBS) Rhonda Haniford, Associate Commissioner of School Quality and Support for the Colorado Department of Education, says the state review will determine the district’s fate. “This independent panel’s report will...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

‘We’re Learning From Their Pain’: Front Range Homeowners Examine Insurance Following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Like Coloradans across the state, Denver resident Sara Henry watched the flames of the Marshall Fire tear through Boulder County subdivisions. Before the fire was out, she had contacted her insurance agent to check on her own coverage. (credit: CBS) “I think I emailed the agent Monday and said, ‘Where am I?'” RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims Henry, who lives in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood of Denver, wanted to know if her policy had kept up with rebuilding costs, which she believes have been recently impacted by supply chain cost increases and inflation. “Sadly, as a result of the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines they feel like they’re not being heard by district officials. (credit: Getty Images) “Teachers are being set on fire,” said Tim Hernández, a teacher at North High School. “And teachers need systems that are willing to take that fire off of us, dump us in the water, whatever we need to do to provide the best version of education.” Hernández said that while...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Governor Thanks Marshall Fire First Responders During Colorado State Of The State Address

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis delivered his 2022 State of the State Address on Thursday, only 14 days after the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Several first responders from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County were invited to attend the speech in the House Chamber of the state Capitol, and they were given a hearty standing ovation. Included in the first responders in attendance was Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who Polis said “has led my hometown community of Boulder County through countless natural disasters and emergencies” for the last 18 years. Polis called the work of Pelle’s staff...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Fire Department Welcomes 22 New Firefighters After Graduation

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Fire Department welcomed 22 new firefighters into its ranks on Friday. The graduation ceremony took place on the Metropolitan State University of Denver campus. (credit: CBS) A quarter of the group graduated from MSU Denver’s Fire and Emergency Response Program. (credit: CBS) Overall the Denver Fire Department has more than 1,000 firefighters. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Navient Settles Predatory Student Loan Claims For $1.85 Billion

BOSTON (AP/CBS4) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys general – Colorado’s Phil Weiser among them – was announced Thursday. “Student loan servicers like Navient have an ethical and legal responsibility to inform borrowers of the best repayment options available to them,” Weiser stated in a press release, “and to support them as they work to pay back their loans. When they fail to...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Supply Scarce, Demand High For At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

DENVER (CBS4)– A lot of people are searching for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests as wait times for PCR tests top one hour in the Denver metro area and sometimes results are delayed for days due to the increased demand. (credit: CBS) Dr. Kristin Holmes is an owner and pharmacist at Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver, “These COVID-19 tests are in such high demand I can’t explain to you how insane it is.” She gets them in stock, notifies her customers, and then quickly they are gone. “I sent out the text about 1:15, by 10 p.m. we had sold 500 tests,” Dr. Holmes said. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

How Much Is Enough? Skyrocketing Prices Lead To Kroger Labor Issues, More May Be On The Way

DENVER (CBS4)- As the strike against some Colorado Front Range King Soopers stores rolled into its second day, demonstrators in Denver and Aurora stood outside the stores and asked shoppers to spend their money elsewhere.(credit: CBS) Setting aside benefits, one thing King Soopers workers want is a living wage. The last final offer the store’s parent company Kroger made to try to meet those demands was a starting rate of $16 an hour. Local 7 the union representing the workers says this offer was not acceptable and members voted to strike. Gigi Jones is a full-time supervisor at King Soopers and she says...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Agents Help Remove Trash Can Lid From Deer’s Neck

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A deer is probably a little more comfortable after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to remove a trash can lid from around the animal’s neck. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The deer was spotted in the Pinery neighborhood in Parker. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The lid had a hold cut into it, believed to be either for recycling or feed, and that’s how the deer got stuck. A deer with a plastic trash can lid around its neck was reported from the Pinery neighborhood in Parker. Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd were able to respond & successfully remove the lid. It had a hole cut into it, probably for recycling or other feed. pic.twitter.com/pUc49hcPGW — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 14, 2022
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressional Leaders Call For Department Of Justice Investigation Into Law Enforcement Handling Of Shooting Spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – As family and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones to a deadly shooting spree that spanned from Denver to Lakewood on Dec. 27, questions about the gunman are mounting. (credit: CBS) “This is really upsetting to a community,” Rep. Ed Perlmutter said. He is one of four Congressional leaders, including Representatives Jason Crow (CO-06), Diana DeGette (CO-01) and Joe Neguse (CO-02), who sent a letter to the U.S Department of Justice requesting an investigation into the handling of prior law enforcement encounters with the presumed gunman, Lyndon McCleod. In part the letter states: “We have serious concerns regarding...
DENVER, CO
