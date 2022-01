TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - One man was seriously injured when his vehicle was struck by a train in Terre Haute Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to S. 15th Street and Washington Avenue around 3 p.m. The man was conscious and alert, according to a witness at the scene. He was extricated from his red car and transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the accident.

