Learn How Cody Kiks Became A Star in The Fine Jewelry Industry

As the travel industry evolves and diversifies, so does its approach to Black travelers and their needs. Vacation is the ultimate reward for Americans. We tend to work longer hours and take fewer breaks than other nations, making those brief beach respites and quick winter getaways all the more precious. But taking a vacation doesn’t always mean leaving your problems behind. For Black travelers, racism and oppression faced at home can sometimes follow you abroad. Even in my travels, I’ve been mistaken for hotel staff and berated for not bringing towels to a neighboring room in a timely fashion, per their request. My bathing suit and wristband identifying me as a fellow guest of the all-inclusive resort were lost on my holiday neighbor, to whom seeing a Black person meant “the help.” These kinds of bliss-interrupting, reality-checking events are not unique to my own travel experiences, which is why many Black travelers are now choosing to embark on group adventures that curate experiences and accommodations to their tastes.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO