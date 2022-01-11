ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

CareFlight called to crash in Shelby County

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
Shelby County Crash

SIDNEY — CareFlight was requested to respond to a crash in Shelby County Monday evening.

Shelby County Dispatch confirmed that the crash happened on Knoop-Johnston Road. Crews were called to respond around 8 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

Dispatch was unable to confirm details on how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

Related
WHIO Dayton

1 killed after fiery crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — One person was killed after a fiery crash Sunday morning in West Mansfield, according to a crash incident report. Crews were called to respond to the crash around 5:56 a.m. on North Main Street., according to the report. The crash report indicates a vehicle, driven by...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE: 10:58 p.m. Two people are dead after a shooting in Riverside Monday evening. Crews were called to respond to the 4500 block of Richland Avenue around 7 p.m. to respond to reports of a shooting that had taken place at the home, according to Major Matt Sturgeon with the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Truck catches fire in suburban Atlanta, causes 60 propane tanks to explode

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A truck loaded with propane tanks caught fire on Monday in a suburban Atlanta city, causing 60 tanks to explode, authorities said. According to the Cobb County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a commercial truck fire in Powder Springs at about 2:30 p.m. EST. The truck contained 140 tanks, the department wrote in a social media post.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
Train derails near LA site of recent wave of cargo thefts

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Crews made railroad repairs in Los Angeles Monday after a train derailed near the location where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with emptied boxes of packaged good sent by retailers. It wasn't immediately clear if the derailment that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

