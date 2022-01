Officers at 8:19 p.m. Jan. 7 went to the Stearns Road Mini Storage about a report that flames were coming from the brake area of a truck at the facility. The caller advised police that they had a fire extinguisher and had put the fire out. Fire and police personnel arrived and confirmed that the small fire was extinguished. The incident caused no additional damage.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO