Which head coaching candidates make sense for Dolphins? – The Denver Post

 7 days ago

Every head coach Steve Ross has hired has been a first-timer. The Miami Dolphins were Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, and Brian Flores’ first head coaching job, and that was intentional...

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson throws Matt Canada under the bus after loss to Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. One of the biggest scapegoats for the loss was wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had a few dropped passes in the blowout loss. Johnson did address his drops, responding to those who criticized him, both through the media and on social media. However, Johnson also pointed his finger at Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the offense’s lackluster effort against the Chiefs, via SteelersWire of USA Today.
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching 2022 Season

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a Super Bowl victory last year, there was some speculation that head coach Bruce Arians would retire from his longtime NFL coaching duties. Clearly that wasn’t the case — and it reportedly won’t be the case next year either. According to...
FanSided

Steelers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of ways to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Here’s how they can do so via trade, signing and draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway made it to the playoffs this season. That gave quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a chance to potentially go out on top with a run to a Super Bowl victory. That did not happen.
CBS Boston

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with. The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections. Here’s a look at who the...
CBS Boston

Patriots Scouting Consultant Eliot Wolf To Interview For Bears, Vikings GM Openings

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England coaching staff isn’t the only group that could be poached this offseason. The Patriots front office may also be looking to fill a few openings. Eliot Wolf has become a hot name for open general manager positions after helping reconstruct the Patriots roster over the last year, and he already has a pair of interviews scheduled this week. Wolf will interview with the Chicago Bears for their GM position on Tuesday, followed by an interview with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer. Both teams fired their GMs recently and are...
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Ranking Justin Herbert and all 32 starting quarterbacks from 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
FanSided

Denver Broncos case for an offensive-minded head coach

It’s time for change in the Mile High City, to truly move out of this losing era in Denver Broncos History, the team needs fresh offensive ideas at the top. This is probably one of the more repeated takes on Denver Broncos Twitter these days alongside Drew Lock, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Tom McMahon, on and on into another offseason. However, I do feel the Broncos should strongly consider a head coach with experience leading an offense, and it’s due to the landscape of the modern NFL as it is to the needs of the team.
