MBTA prepares for a frigid commute

MEDFORD, Mass. — Passengers pack the MBTA Orange Line at Wellington Station in Medford as they and the T-stations prepare for a bitter blast of cold air.

“Heavier coat, heavier sweater and gloves, and a scarf,” says Phyllis Climo who commutes to work at Mass General.

All good ideas the T-station said which is advising commuters to bundle up as they get their fleet of trains ready for an arctic adventure by prepping all each car as the temperatures tumble.

“Every car we go underneath and let all the air out of the system. We purge all the moisture from the system keeps the cars from going disabled, break systems, doors,” said Tom McHale who is an MBTA Carhouse Forman.

Otherwise, the lines could freeze in the brutal blast of cold air.

The T saw its share of cold weather concerns during the snowy winter of 2015 and whenever it gets wicked cold older train cars are more susceptible to frigid temperatures.

But this year, the MBTA and its riders tell Boston 25 they’re ready.

“I usually typically always leave 20 minutes earlier regardless whether it’s cold, miss a track, or something that’s going to happen,” said Tyler Morin who is a commuter.

Besides Morin says it’s also his responsibility to prepare.

“On cold weather, days be a little more cognizant that delays might happen,” said Morin.

Climo agrees and she’ll give herself a little extra time to be sure.

“I’ll just leave a little earlier and try to catch an earlier bus and keep my fingers crossed,” said Climo.

Besides, she says as a hearty New Englander this is old hat!

“No, no, New England you gotta be used to it by now if you grew up here and I did. So, I’m used to it,” said Climo.

The MBTA also plans to park some train cars in tunnels overnight to keep them warm so they’ll be ready for the morning commute.

