In 2021, 5G networks were launched across the world. It is now predicted that operators will spend 80% of sector capex on 5G over the coming five years - meaning 5G will reach 45% of the global population. Undeniably, expectations on what this technology can deliver are extremely high; consumers and businesses alike are hoping for far more reliable connectivity and ultra-low latency use cases that represent an entirely new era of digital transformation.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO