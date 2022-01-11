Environmental careers are attracting young people

Thousands of families are being forced into “unhabitable” temporary accommodation, according to a report which accused the government of failing to stop “appalling abuses” of children’s human rights.The joint report by Human Rights Watch and the Childhood Trust found families were languishing in housing with toxic mould, cold temperatures and little to no space for up to two years.Some children were forced to sleep four in a bed in tiny flats, while others suffered health problems due to their living conditions.“The government needs to urgently address this hidden aspect of the housing crisis by reducing reliance on temporary accommodation and...

KIDS ・ 17 HOURS AGO