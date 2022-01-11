ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Jersey Proud: Caldwell University basketball coach garners record-breaking 604th win

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

A Caldwell University basketball coach was put atop the all-time wins list in the state.

Coach Mark Corino won for the 604th time when Caldwell beat Holy Family on Saturday.

Stockton University legend Gerry Matthews, whose record Corino broke, was there to greet him.

Corino is in his 34th season as a Caldwell coach. He's also director of athletics.

With the wins he garnered at Bloomfield College in the 80s, he has a total of 604.

News 12

News 12

