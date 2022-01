Dum Pukht has established its presence in the Indian fine dining scene for a little over two decades now. The menu encompasses the essence of the North with ample touches from the Lucknowi style of cooking to exude Nawabi opulence. My culinary adventure included jhinga dum nisha – a plate of delicious tandoori jumbo prawns marinated in cheese and hung yoghurt, the famous kakori kebab which is a heady blend of mince mutton meat and delicately flavoured with touches of cloves and cinnamon, the habibia chops and the tantalising murgh chandi tikka. When it is time for a curry, I was truly spoilt for choice. I feasted on the murgh khushk purdah which is truly remarkable. The curry is made of lamb shanks dum cooked that brings out the authentic flavours of the meat and spices. The dal dum pukht with naan on the side is a great option for vegetarians. I ended this fulfilling meal on a sweet note with the gulab ki kheer and the decadent shahi tukda.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO