ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Dakin Humane Society receives donations through Betty White challenge

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1i2s_0diACGRC00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A challenge honoring Betty White is encouraging people to donate to animal shelters and some local shelters are on the receiving end.

Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has started a Facebook fundraiser dedicated to Betty White in response to the #BettyWhiteChallenge . They told 22News that the shelter is a community-supported animal welfare organization and the funding will support the 20,000 animals that come through the facility each year. It will also help the many people who love these animals.

During extreme cold, pets also at risk

“We are so honored and so pleased to see people who want to honor Betty’s memory by supporting what Dakin is doing to help animals as well. It’s such a privilege,” said Lee Chambers of Dakin Humane Society.

Another local organization, Second Chance, has also received more than $3,000 for their Homebound to the Rescue program that helps keep seniors and their beloved pets together.

The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield is also accepting donations in memory of Betty White. You can donate through the link on their Facebook page . All donations to the adoption center help feed the animals, as well as help provide funds for medical exams and care.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Pride Stores raise over $7k for Brightside Angel Campaign in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride stores have raised $7,500 for the 41st Brightside Angel Campaign in Springfield. The campaign is a tradition for those who purchase and display Brightside angel decorations. The proceeds from the annual campaign directly benefit those served by the programs and services of Brightside for Families and Children. According to the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Chambers
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Weather#Charity#Dakin Humane Society#Second Chance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy