DUMAS - What started as a Dumas man’s knife-making hobby resulted in him being cast on a show as a top knife craftsman. Wesley Crum competed in Season 8 of The History Channel’s show, Forged in Fire, where world-class bladesmiths re-create historical edged weapons in a cutthroat competition. The show features four contestants per episode completing different challenges. Judges eliminate contestants based on the results of the challenges, until a winner is chosen. Although Wesley said he “Didn’t do wonderful,” not making it past the first round, he is still grateful for the opportunity to be on the show.

DUMAS, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO