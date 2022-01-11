Inhalerx Ltd (IRX)

Newpeak Metals Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. NewPeak Metals Limited, a mineral resource company, explores for and evaluates gold properties in Finland, New Zealand, and Argentina. Its project portfolio includes the Las Opeñas Gold project covering an area of 1,462 hectares located in the north-western region of San Juan province, Argentina; and Cachi Gold project covering an area of 46,892 hectares lease package located in the central-western region of Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in the Somero and Tampere Gold Project covering a total area of 2,669 hectares located in Finland; and holds interest in the Bergslagen Tungsten project covering a total area of 11,870 hectares located near the city of Grängesberg, Sweden. In addition, it owns approximately 28.18% interest in Lakes Blue Energy which has petroleum assets located in Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Dark Horse Resources Limited and changed its name to NewPeak Metals Limited in September 2020. NewPeak Metals Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

