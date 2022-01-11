ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inhalerx Ltd (IRX)

 7 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* CEO APPOINTMENT-LSH.AX* MATTHEW GOLDEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* APPLE HAVE APPROVED FEVERTELTM APP FOR SALE ON IOS APPLE...

Cuspis Capital II Ltd (CCIIp)

Cuspis Capital II Ltd. intends to identify, evaluate, and acquire assets, properties, or businesses or participation for a proposed qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Tabcorp Holdings Ltd ADR (TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 200 shares... The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. While millions of fans will be enjoying hours of competitive sports, investors might...
Jatcorp Ltd (JAT)

April 29 (Reuters) - Jatcorp Ltd JAT.AX :* PLANT BASED MEAT PRODUCT SALES EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN CHINA IN JUNE 2021 QUARTER. Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jatcorp Ltd JAT.AX :* HALF YEAR REVENUE A$ 13.49 MILLION VERSUS A$ 30.62 MILLION YEAR AGO* HALF YEAR LOSS AFTER TAX A$ -2.495 MILLION VERSUS A$ -2.031 MILLION...
Polynovo Ltd (PNV)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The ASX 200 has fallen 57.00 points or 0.77% to 7,390.10 on Tuesday following declines of 0.1% as investors remained cautious as central banks... By Oliver Gray Investing.com - The ASX 200 has fallen 41.10 points or 0.55% to 7,406.00 on Tuesday, extending losses of 0.1% in the previous session as technology shares rebounded...
Neometals Ltd (NMT)

April 23 (Reuters) - Neometals Ltd NMT.AX :* NEOMETALS LTD - NEOMETALS TO LIST ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE* NEOMETALS LTD - TO SEEK A SECONDARY 'INTRODUCTION' QUOTATION ON AIM... BRIEF-Neometals Says MoU Executed With Jiuxing Titanium Materials (Liaonging) April 16 (Reuters) - Neometals Ltd NMT.AX :* MOU EXECUTED WITH JIUXING...
Mt Monger Resources Ltd (MTM)

March 21 (Reuters) - Mareterram Ltd MTM.AX :* AFFILIATED DIRECTORS ACCEPTED RECOMMENDED OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER OFFER BY SEA HARVEST INTERNATIONAL PROPRIETARY LIMITED* COLLECTIVELY,... Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mareterram Ltd MTM.AX :* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING POTENTIAL CONTROL TRANSACTION. Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mareterram Ltd MTM.AX :* UPDATES ON TAKEOVER...
Wooboard Technologies Ltd (WOO)

Wooboard Technologies Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. Wooboard Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solutions that provides customer loyalty and employee engagement solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Wooboard Technologies and WooBoard Software as a Service Products. The company’s solutions WooBoard, a peer-to-peer employee recognition platform. It serves enterprises, employees, customers, and other supply chain stakeholders. The company was formerly known as REFFIND Ltd and changed its name to Wooboard Technologies Limited in January 2021. Wooboard Technologies Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd ADR (MSLOY)

The amount of money managed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues to grow significantly. “In the first five months of 2021, ETF net inflows are nearly $282... On Tuesday, US Stock Prices Rose SignificantlyThe S&P 500 stock index ended higher at the maximum since February 1, 2018. Good corporate reports of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) for...
Newpeak Metals Ltd (NPM)

Newpeak Metals Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. NewPeak Metals Limited, a mineral resource company, explores for and evaluates gold properties in Finland, New Zealand, and Argentina. Its project portfolio includes the Las Opeñas Gold project covering an area of 1,462 hectares located in the north-western region of San Juan province, Argentina; and Cachi Gold project covering an area of 46,892 hectares lease package located in the central-western region of Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in the Somero and Tampere Gold Project covering a total area of 2,669 hectares located in Finland; and holds interest in the Bergslagen Tungsten project covering a total area of 11,870 hectares located near the city of Grängesberg, Sweden. In addition, it owns approximately 28.18% interest in Lakes Blue Energy which has petroleum assets located in Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Dark Horse Resources Limited and changed its name to NewPeak Metals Limited in September 2020. NewPeak Metals Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Parabellum Resources Ltd (PBL)

Parabellum Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its projects comprise the Lunns Dam, the Redlands-Whitbarrow, and the Recovery projects located in the Tottenham-Girilambone district of central-west New South Wales; and the Obley project located in the Yeoval district of central New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd ADR (CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
LG Innotek Co Ltd (011070)

LG Innotek Co Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण, इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स औरं घटक
Kingfisher Mining Ltd (KFM)

Kingfisher Mining Limited operates as a copper and base metals exploration company. It holds interest in the Boolaloo, Kingfisher, Mick Well, and Arthur River projects located in the North West of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd (1987)

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. निर्माण एवं इंजीनियरिंग. Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited provides demolition services to public and private sector clients in Singapore. The company undertakes demolition works of industrial buildings, power stations, chemical plants, high rise commercial, educational institutions and residential properties, bridges and marine structures, public roads, and infrastructures. It also engages in the sale of inventories and leasing of machinery. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Singapore.
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
Idaho Press

Albertsons sees sales increase, says inflation is a factor and omicron is hurting supply chain recovery

First posted on BoiseDev on Jan. 11. Boise-based Albertsons Companies saw sales and revenue increase in its latest quarter — but sounded a warning on the impact of the omicron variant on supply chains. The grocery giant said net sales and other revenue hit $16.7 billion during its third quarter, up from $14.1 billion. The quarter ended on December 4th of 2021. ...
