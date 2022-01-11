Rio Tinto buys four electric trains to transport iron ore in Pilbara

The default of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has caused a collapse in the iron ore prices over fears of future lack of demand. Last year's default of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has caused a collapse in the iron ore prices over fears of future lack of demand. Widespread fears about the entire Chinese construction industry have followed. All of that resulted in falling iron ore prices. Iron ore, which had been selling for almost $220/t in July of 2021, is currently selling for less than $100/t.

