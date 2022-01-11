ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Tinto buys four electric trains to transport iron ore in Pilbara

By Reuters
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Tinto Ltd will buy four battery electric trains to...

www.mining.com

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Rio Tinto to Buy Electric Trains from Wabtec to Lower Carbon Emissions

In its endeavour to lower carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, Rio Tinto (RIO) has revealed plans to buy four electric trains for the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company engages in the exploration, mining and processing of mineral resources in over 35 countries. The production of the 7MWh...
Seeking Alpha

Vale: Brazilian Mining Giant Will Survive The Iron-Ore Price Collapse

The default of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has caused a collapse in the iron ore prices over fears of future lack of demand. Last year's default of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has caused a collapse in the iron ore prices over fears of future lack of demand. Widespread fears about the entire Chinese construction industry have followed. All of that resulted in falling iron ore prices. Iron ore, which had been selling for almost $220/t in July of 2021, is currently selling for less than $100/t.
Seeking Alpha

Rio Tinto: Stunning And Safe Dividend With Momentum

The macroeconomic backdrop is positive. Investment thesis: this is attractive stock from a macroeconomic, income statement, and technical perspective. Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
mining.com

Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour issues, project delays

Rio Tinto on Tuesday forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments, citing tight labour market conditions and production delays from the new greenfields mine at Gudai-Darri project. The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 and 335 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022 from the Pilbara...
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto to delay Jadar lithium project

In July, Rio Tinto announced a $2.4bn investment in the Jadar Valley project, intending for it to become Europe’s biggest lithium mine. Rio Tinto has announced that the first production from its new lithium mine in the Jadar Valley, Serbia, has been pushed back by at least a year due to slow progress in obtaining the necessary licenses for an environmental assessment.
Benzinga

Rio Tinto Will Buy 4 Battery-Electric Locomotives from Wabtec

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mining company Rio Tinto will be purchasing four FLXdrive battery-electric locomotives from rail technology provider Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) as part of its wider efforts to reduce scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.
ShareCast

Berenberg upgrades Rio Tinto, Centamin

The bank lifted Rio to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and upped the price target to 5,500p from 5,000p. "After a 25% relative underperformance versus BHP in 2021, we think that i) higher iron ore prices than consensus, ii) the benefit of index inflows following BHP’s exit from the FTSE 100, iii) net-underweight Chile, and iv) still-strong shareholder returns will lead the stock to outperform," it said.
kitco.com

Serbia to decide on Rio Tinto's lithium mine after April election - PM

BELGRADE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Serbia will decide whether Rio Tinto can proceed with developing a lithium mine in the country after a general election in April, its prime minister told Reuters, as protests by local communities continued. Global miner Rio Tinto committed $2.4 billion to develop a lithium-borates project...
Seeking Alpha

Iron ore surges to three-month high as rains soak Brazilian mines

Iron ore rallies to its best prices since mid-October, extending its surge in the opening days of 2022 as heavy rains disrupt Brazilian supply and investors snap up commodities across the board. According to Bloomberg, iron ore futures (SCO:COM) in Singapore recently were +1.8% at $130.55/ton, the highest intraday level...
mining.com

Argentina grants environmental clearance for Neo Lithium’s 3Q project

Argentina’s environment and mining authority in Catamarca province has given Neo Lithium (TSXV: NLC) the necessary clearance it needs for the construction and operation of its Tres Quebradas (3Q) lithium brine mining project, the company said. The permit satisfies one of the final conditions China’s Zijin Mining needed to...
Seeking Alpha

Iron ore wraps up strong week on China demand hopes

Rio Tinto (RIO +2%), BHP (BHP +2%) and Vale (VALE +2.5%) cap strong weekly gains alongside rising iron ore prices on optimism about potential demand recovery in top steel producer China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China rose 0.3% in morning trading to...
kitco.com

China iron ore futures range-bound on falling shipments, demand uncertainty

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures dipped at market close on Thursday, after gaining more than 2% boosted by falling shipments from major miners, as concerns remain about short-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient. Exports of iron ore from Australia and Brazil stood at 22.35 million tonnes for the week ended Jan. 9, down 5.61 million tonnes compared with the week earlier, according to data from Mysteel consultancy.
mining.com

Talon Metals stock surges following Tesla supply deal

Shares in Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) opened Tuesday’s session up nearly 41.7%, trading near a 52-week high, following an earlier announcement that the company has signed a nickel supply agreement with Tesla. Under the agreement, Tesla has committed to purchase 75,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate over a six-year...
Seekingalpha.com

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation And Its Crazy Dividend Yields

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation offers exposure to iron ore prices and to the production of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF) is a Canadian R&S company fully focused on iron ore. It owns 15.1% of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC), a major iron ore and iron pellets producer operating in Labrador and New Foundland. Moreover, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty holds a 7% gross overriding royalty and C$0.1/tonne commission on all iron ore produced by IOCC. But the most interesting feature of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is its dividend policy. The company distributes a major part of its cash flows (Labrador's webpage claims that it is as much as 99% of standardized cash flow) to the shareholders. As a result, Labrador offers significant dividend yields.
mining.com

Endeavour Silver to buy SSR’s Pitarrilla project in Mexico for $70m

Endeavour Silver (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) is acquiring SSR Mining’s (TSX: SSRM; NASDAQ: SSRM; ASX: SSR) Pitarrilla silver-lead-zinc project in northern Mexico in a cash and share deal valued at $70 million. The transaction is expected to include $35 million in cash and the same amount worth of shares....
